£500m spent on failed bid to eradicate bovine TB in Northern Ireland

Around one in eight cattle herds in Northern Ireland are affected by bovine tuberculosis, a report has said.

The disease remains a common problem, despite around £40m a year being spent trying to eradicate it.

The rate of infected cattle here (12.4%) is more than double that of the Irish Republic (4.9%). The figures are set out in a report by the Northern Ireland Audit Office published yesterday. It notes that over the last half century, around £500m has been spent on a bovine TB eradication programme here.

Auditor General Kieran Donnelly said: "The long running and costly bovine TB eradication programme has not achieved bovine TB-free status for Northern Ireland and, therefore, cannot be seen as value for money." Bovine TB is a chronic, infectious cattle disease. It is difficult to clinically diagnose and tough to eradicate.