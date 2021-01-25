42 workers test positive for Covid-19 at meat processing plant

Dozens of factory workers are self-isolating in Co Wexford after 42 staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Slaney Foods meat processing plant in Bunclody will continue to operate at a reduced capacity and said it is following all public health protocols.

It comes as 77 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Wexford, which currently has the sixth highest infection rate in the country.

Staff at Slaney Foods were screened last Friday, with 42 testing positive.

A spokesperson for the company said: "All close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating.

"Staff safety and public health is our priority and Slaney Foods will continue to work with the HSE in relation to this matter.

"Since the advent of Covid-19 Slaney Foods has introduced a range of industry leading protection measures as part of an industry-wide initiative. These include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions where appropriate, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms. We are continually evolving and improving the measures to ensure safety at all our sites. "

Labour TD Brendan Howlin described the significant outbreak as "worrying".

"After last year's new regime of measures at meat factories we had hoped that we would see no further outbreaks. The high level of virus in the community makes even more stringent measures necessary," he said.

