300 acre Meath solar farm gets green light

An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead to controversial plans for a solar farm across a 300-acre site outside Kells in Co Meath.

The appeals board has granted planning permission to Harmony Solar Meath Ltd to erect up to 734,000 sqm of solar photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted steel frames on two parcels of land at Milltown and Moyagher Lower, Cortown, Kells.

The appeals board granted a 10-year planning permission despite three appeals being lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the Meath County Council decision to give the project the green light.

The board’s decision allows the solar farm to operate over 35 years after concluding that the scheme “would make a positive contribution to Ireland’s renewable energy requirements”.

The board also found that the scheme would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity.

They also concluded that the scheme would not have a significant adverse impact on ecology.

One of the appeals was lodged by planning consultant Hendrik van der Kamp on behalf of 63 local residents.

Mr Van der Kamp told the appeals board the development will detract from the visual amenity of the rural area and seriously injure the residential amenity of existing houses.

Pat Lynch of Battersea House, Proudstown Road, Navan, Co Meath, told the board that the loss of 300ac of good-quality agricultural land would materially contravene an overriding goal in the Meath County Development Plan of providing for agriculture and rural development.

In relation to the claims of loss of agriculture land, the solar farm operator said the development will not result in any permanent loss of agricultural soil.

It said that while agricultural productivity will reduce, the land can still be farmed with certain types of activity, such as sheep grazing, and given the absence of intense agricultural activity, the quality of the land will be rejuvenated long term.