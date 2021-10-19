Farming

20,000 acres of farmland could face new zoned land tax

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers with land zoned residential near towns and cities could face the stark choice of either selling it or facing a new land tax.

The new 3pc zoned land tax announced in the Budget is a key element of the Government’s latest efforts to address the housing crisis, with a primary objective to increase the supply of residential accommodation.

The tax will be based on the market value of the land, and the Department of Housing has indicated that there will be in the region 20,000-22,000 acres of land within the scope of the tax by end of 2022, with some 90pc understood to be currently in agricultural use.

