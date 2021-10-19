20,000 acres of farmland could face new zoned land tax

Farmers with land zoned residential near towns and cities could face the stark choice of either selling it or facing a new land tax.

The new 3pc zoned land tax announced in the Budget is a key element of the Government’s latest efforts to address the housing crisis, with a primary objective to increase the supply of residential accommodation.

The tax will be based on the market value of the land, and the Department of Housing has indicated that there will be in the region 20,000-22,000 acres of land within the scope of the tax by end of 2022, with some 90pc understood to be currently in agricultural use.

Responding to queries from the Farming Independent, the Department of Finance said that where land is zoned residential and is serviced, there will be an option for a person to apply to have their land de-zoned, if for example a farmer wishes to continue to farm his land rather than develop it or sell it for development.

This, it said, will follow a due local authority process, and there can be no certainty about the success of such an application.

In his Budget speech, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that to identify zoned land within the scope of the tax, maps will be prepared and published by local authorities in advance of the start of the measure.

Before the introduction of the new tax there will be a two-year lead-in time for land zoned before January 2022, and a three-year lead-in time for land zoned after January 2022.

The tax will operate on a self-assessment basis and will be administered by the Revenue Commissioners and the tax will replace the vacant site levy when it comes into operation.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has defended the Government’s decision to defer some €49m in Carbon Tax funding destined for agriculture and provide it to the Department of Social Protection.

He told the Dáil that when the Government was formed, it pledged that a proportion of the carbon tax would be ring-fenced for social welfare to increase the fuel allowance.

“We did that and we stand over it, but (we also said) a significant proportion of the carbon tax would be ring-fenced for climate action,” the Tánaiste said.

“That includes retrofitting, most of which is happening in rural Ireland, but also for farmers as well,” he said.

Funding

Minister Varadkar also said €1.5bn in carbon tax proceeds will go to farmers this decade, but said a decision was taken to start the funding in 2023 in line with the new CAP.

Independent TD Denis Naughten criticised the decision, pointing out that allocating the €49m due to the farming community would have been a way not only to reduce carbon emissions in agriculture but across the economy.

“To me it is just another way of saying that the carbon taxes to be allocated to agriculture are just to replace Government funding up to now allocated for co-financing of CAP measures,” he said.

“Carbon taxes should be used to fast-track research on practical carbon sequestration on our pasture lands and in our hedgerows.”