16 golden rules for handling cattle safely

Of these 28 deaths, heifer and cow related fatal incidents dominate the board with over half (15) of the tragic incidents involving heifers or cows. Another four involved horses, while four more involved bulls on the farm.

Taking precaution before carrying out some of the daily tasks on a farm, is what can stop farmers becoming another statistic, according FRS Training Manager, Jim Dockery.

With calving time being the main danger area around cows and heifers, having an escape route in the calving pen is essential to keep workers safe at calving time, according to Jim. He said that heifers and cows can be very protective at calving time and may lash out unexpectedly.