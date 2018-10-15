16 bales of silage slashed to pieces in 'despicable crime'

A Co. Limerick farmer had 16 bales of silage slashed to pieces in what he describes as a “despicable crime”.

A Co. Limerick farmer had 16 bales of silage slashed to pieces in what he describes as a “despicable crime”.

Half of 32 bales made on land in Ardroe, Pallasgreen, owned by Patsy O’Keeffe, were cut. It is believed the perpetrator, armed with a knife or sharp implement, damaged the precious fodder under the cover of darkness.

“It is a chilling thing to see a field full of bales and have of them cut to shreds,” said Mr O’Keeffe. “We consider ourselves a decent, hard-working family and we can’t understand why somebody would do this,” he continued.

Mr O’Keeffe, aged 60, lives in Kilteely but farms 10 acres in Pallasgreen that were left to him by his late mother. He sold the silage crop from a five acre field to a neighbour.