148 herds fully depopulated with TB in last five years

148 herds have had to be fully depopulated as a result of bovine TB outbreaks in the last five years.

The number of herds depopulated has varied considerably each year since 2015 despite the steady increase in TB incidence over the period: they were at their highest in 2017 at 30, while just 19 herds were culled in 2019.

There have been concerning rises in the disease since 2016; in 2020 there were further increases in herd incidence and reactor numbers observed.

Herd incidence (on a 12-month rolling basis) has breached 4pc for the first time since 2012 and reactor numbers have exceeded 22,000 — the highest number since 2009.

Serious consideration is given to herd depopulation, full or partial, where the level of infection is such that, despite repeated testing and strategic removal of individual animals, disease continues to spread.

As a general rule, cases where more than 30pc of the herd has tested positive may lead to depopulation being considered, whereas if 50pc of the herd are reactors, then depopulation must be considered.

May not restock

Where herd depopulation has been deemed necessary, the Superintending Veterinary Inspector determines an appropriate rest period for the land, usually of about four months, during which the keeper may not restock.

In certain circumstances, a monthly Depopulation Grant is paid for each animal removed while the holding remains under restriction, preventing return to normal farming practice.

Meanwhile, IFA president Tim Cullinan said the critical issue to be addressed in advance of agreeing a TB programme for the next 10 years is the development of a sustainable funding model.



“Currently, farmers and the State contribute to the TB programme while the broader agri sector and society accrue benefits without cost,” he said.

“The funding model must fairly distribute costs among beneficiaries. The TB Forum comprises a large number of stakeholders with an interest in the TB programme, yet only farmers and the Department are financial contributors.

“It’s a fundamental requirement that this issue is resolved. It’s not feasible to seek to finalise a programme without sight of the resources that will be available to it.”

Read More

Online Editors