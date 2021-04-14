€13m of EU funding to market Irish produce saw no spend on organic 

Irish food industry organisations were granted €13.4m in EU funding for nine agri-marketing campaigns between 2016 and 2019

None of €13.4m in EU funding to promote farm produce between 2016 and 2019 was spent on organic produce, according to new figures from Greenpeace Europe.

Irish food industry organisations – including Bord Bia and the National Dairy Council – received more than €13.4m in EU funding for promotional farm product campaigns between 2016 and 2019, it has emerged.

Of this funding – granted under the European Commission’s Promotion of Agricultural Products scheme and covered by the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget – 78pc (€10.4m) was used to market Irish dairy and meat; while just 11pc (€1.4m) was used to promote Irish fruit and vegetables.

None of this EU funding went towards the promotion of organic Irish agri-food products.

The details of Ireland’s access to the EU’s agri-marketing scheme, which provides funding for ‘simple’ programmes (submitted by one member state) and ‘multi’ programmes (submitted by at least two member states) – has emerged in new research by Greenpeace Europe.

The report is heavily critical of how the EU’s promotional funds “favour” meat and dairy products, over less environmentally harmful fruit and vegetable foods. It contends that such spending is “at odds” with warnings from scientists on “the disastrous impact industrial animal farming has on nature, the climate and our health”.

For its assessment, Greenpeace analysed all EU spending on promotional campaigns for agricultural products from the years 2016-2020, and looked at 146 detailed projects approved in eight EU countries during 2018-2019 – including: Austria; Denmark; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; Poland; and Spain.

It states that, of the overall €776m spent on the marketing of agricultural products in the EU and abroad between 2016 and 2020, €252m (32pc) went to “exclusively promoting” EU meat and dairy products, while €214m (28pc) went to “mixed basket” products “almost all of which included meat and dairy”.

EU campaigns promoting fruit, vegetables and plant-based diets received only €146m (19pc) of the budget. Furthermore, just €6m (3pc) went towards the promotion of organic animal products.

Between 2016 and 2019 Ireland received approved grants for nine projects under this budget – Bord Bia and the National Dairy Council were among the groups that applied for funding to co-finance promotional campaigns.

The commission-led funding also covered trade missions led by former EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan, for example in countries such as Colombia, Mexico, China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iran and Canada. Such trade missions often include business delegations of European food and beverage companies and associations.

‘Unacceptable’

Greenpeace EU agriculture and forest campaigner Sini Eräjää said: “When all the science is telling us to cut meat and dairy for our health, and the planet’s health, it’s unacceptable that the EU spends a quarter of a billion euro to accelerate consumption.

"Farming and eating industrial meat and dairy puts us at risk of new pandemics, wrecks the climate and destroys nature – it’s irresponsible for the EU to continue promoting this with taxpayers’ money.”

"Leaked versions of the EU’s flagship Farm to Fork strategy and the Beating Cancer Plan suggested that the commission intended to stop funding the promotion of red and processed meat, which are particularly harmful. The final versions of both strategies contain more vague wording on promoting healthier diets”.

"Greenpeace is calling on the EU to end public funding for the promotion of meat and dairy products,” the statement concludes.

It is understood that the EU Commission is currently reviewing its policy on the promotion of EU farm products, and that a new proposal is expected in early 2022. Last month, the commission opened a public consultation into the promotion policy.

Online Editors