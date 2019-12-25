130,000 farmers are working today as food prices hit unsustainable levels - IFA

IFA says supermarkets are discounting food to drive footfall.
IFA says supermarkets are discounting food to drive footfall.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Over 130,000 farmers and their families will be working this Christmas Day to provide food for Irish consumers.

However, IFA President Joe Healy has said that discounted prices for meat and vegetables in the supermarket chains this Christmas were unsustainable.

“What we saw in pre-Christmas offers by the big five retailers will put more farmers and growers out of business,” he said.

“Effectively, the retailers are in a race to the bottom where all supermarkets move their food prices to the lowest available in the market, regardless of the consequences for farmers and growers,” he said.

“Horticulture growers are particularly vulnerable as they have perishable seasonal product and they have no choice but to take the immediate price offered by the retailers,” he said.

“We now have a situation where we have only a handful of growers in this country for most vegetables. This is a direct result of downward pressure on prices driven by retail competition,” he said.

“Supermarkets are discounting food to drive footfall. While this may appear good for consumers, it’s not sustainable and it’s driving growers out of business to the point where some vegetables are no longer grown in Ireland,” he said.

“This whole situation needs an urgent review. We must re-instate the ban on below cost selling and introduce a grocery code regulator who will look at fairness in the food chain,” he said.

Online Editors





More in News

Beijing is looking to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.

China to lower import tariffs on frozen pork January 1
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

US government says verdict in Bayer's Roundup case should be reversed
Stock photo

Insurer fails to get out of accident in agri-business store case
Stock Image.

'Rearing calves at current beef price waste of time' - ICSA
Warning: EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: AP

No-deal Brexit threat 'rubs salt in wound', says Hogan
(Stock photo)

Community rocked by death of father of four killed in freak farm accident
Price beef: The protest that closed roads in Dublin city centre yesterday. Photo: Arthur Carron

City streets brought to a standstill as farmers plan more protests


Top Stories

The 'Impossible' burger.

Meatless burgers, hemp cocktails and pasta straws: 7 food eco-friendly food...
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde

Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde steps down from co-op
An internal memo to staff at the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) warns it is actively engaged with the Department of Health to source additional funding to carry out

Funding crisis at food safety watchdog with recruitment freeze and ban on taxi...
Newgrange in the winter sunshine. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Conor Skehan: 'When we celebrate with winter feasting, it is a good time to...
Demand: China wants to boost pork supplies after an outbreak of African swine fever

China lifts ban on some Japanese beef imports amid meat shortages

Jim O'Brien: 'Tis the season to take a break from the daily grind and tyranny...
Stock Image

Full Irish - pudding gets special protected EU status