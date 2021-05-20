13 year old died after losing control of father's tractor, inquest hears

A 13-year old Co Clare school boy died after he lost control of his father’s tractor when driving down a very steep hill during the first Covid-19 lockdown, an inquest has heard.

Insp Helen Costello told the Brennan family at John Brennan’s inquest in Kilrush, Co Clare on Thursday that the teenager was faced with “impossible driving conditions” on the farmland that resulted in his “tragic, tragic death”.

County Coroner, Isobel O’Dea told the family that the “only possible verdict is one of an accidental death”.

Garda crash scene investigator, Garda Brendan Condon told the inquest that the hill that 1st year student, John drove the tractor down on the Thursday morning of April 23rd last year “was a very, very steep slope”.

“The slope was critical in this at Moughna, Miltown Malbay. The tractor was driven slightly too far forward on the slope and John was unable to maintain grip on the severe slope and the slippery ground.

“This resulted in an uncontrolled descent and subsequent roll over which caused the fatal crush injuries to John.”

Garda Condon commented that the condition of the tractor was fine but through inexperience, John "just travelled a couple of further forward feet than he should have done”.

Garda Condon stated that the tractor gained momentum very quickly as it rolled down the hill.

On April 23rd last year, John Brennan would have been attending school but for the Covid-19 restrictions which forced schools to close in order to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Instead, John of Kilcornan, Ennistymon told his father, David that morning that he wanted to go to the bog with his uncle Michael and his grand-father, JJ to collect turf.

David Brennan told the inquest in a deposition that he drove John over to his grand-parents’ home at Moughna, Miltown Malbay at 7.30am.

Mr Brennan said that would usually drop John at the grandparents’ door and his son would let himself in.

Mr Brennan drove off and instead of going into the home, John went to his father’s tractor and was able to start it as the keys were in the cab.

The inquest was told that John didn’t have permission from his father to take his 93 registered Red Massey Ferguson tractor.

John’s uncle, Michael told the inquest that he could see John in the distance driving the tractor on the farm and pursued John in his car.

Michael told the inquest that he saw John driving the tractor up a hill and before he could reach John he told the inquest that he heard a loud noise.

Michael said that he couldn’t see the tractor but could hear its engine running over the verge.

He then saw the tractor on its side and John was inside the cab.

Michael said that he felt for a pulse “but I could feel nothing”.

David Brennan said that he had been trying to phone John after driving away from Moughna.

He stated that he received a call at 8.32am. He told the inquest in a deposition, “I thought to myself ‘this is Johnboy’ that is what I called my son, but it was my mother".

"She told me there was an accident and that John was gone off a hill”.

David Brennan drove immediately from Liscannor to Moughna and he recalled when he got there “I ran across the field to where the tractor was. I could hear people calling me back but I wasn’t going to stop."

David Brennan stated that he jumped into the cab and tried to get a pulse for John but there was none and he then put his ear to John’s chest and his son was not breathing.

A local GP, Dr Michael Kelleher pronounced John Brennan dead at the scene at 9.45am.