The cattle industry lost €100m last year due to falling prices and a small drop in the volume of livestock processed.

The cattle industry lost €100m last year due to falling prices and a small drop in the volume of livestock processed.

€100m wiped off the cattle trade leaves farms on brink

The value fell from €2.36bn in 2017 to €2.26bn last year, figures show.

Farmers continue to count the cost of market uncertainty from Brexit, leaving some on the brink of leaving the industry. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures illustrate how exposed farm incomes are to the vagaries of the weather and market sentiment.

They show the operating surplus in agriculture dropped 16pc from €3.4bn in 2017 to €2.9bn in 2018. It follows on the back of a difficult 2018, where farmers forked out an extra €357m on feed as they faced an expensive late spring, the 'Beast from the East' storm and the summer drought.