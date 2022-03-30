€100m fund proposal for pig farmers a “massive” ask, says Minister McConalogue

The pig industry has predicted a loss of €160 million in 18-months, between September 2021 and March 2023.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue appears to have poured cold water over the IFA’s proposal for a funding stream of €100m for pig farmers by saying it’s a “massive” ask.

Following the pig protest outside the department offices yesterday, Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy directly asked the minister in the Dáil if his department could provide the funding.

McConalogue responded saying he “aware of the acute challenge facing the sector and will continue to engage with it on the appropriate response” but didn’t clarify whether or not he IFA’s proposal would be considered.

“I have had ongoing discussions with the main banks over recent weeks on the current challenges in the pigmeat sector and the importance of their ongoing support,” said McConalogue.

“The key message I am issuing is that farmers experiencing cash flow difficulties should engage with banks as soon as possible.”

However, TD McCarthy stated that many of the farmers in his constituency have told him that “the banks are showing them the door and are not willing to provide them with any level of funding”.

The proposed €100m fund is what pig farmers see as “the very least that is needed to stabilise the industry and enable it to survive,” according to Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan.

He noted the help other European states have received and called on the minster for “something that will stabilise the industry” and for clarity is needed for the industry “as soon as possible”.

“We have seen these interventions in other member states, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and France, where pig farmers have been provided with a €600 million rescue package,” he said.

While the Department announced a €7m support package for the pig sector a number of weeks ago, a number of farmers have destocked in the past two weeks, with the average pig unit losing €28,000 in the two weeks after the first meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee.

It comes as the EU pig price has increased, but Irish prices remain unchanged due to a “backlog”. Teagasc estimates that five per cent of pig farmers have been forced to exit, with a further 20–30pc at risk of failure due to the rapid escalation of feed costs since the war in Ukraine.