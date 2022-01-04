1,000ac of prime tillage land in south Wexford ruined by flooding

Damage: A collapsed bridge at Wilton Bree, Co Wexford, after a heavy day of rain on Christmas Day. Photo: Patrick Browne

Over 1,000 acres of land was flooded in south Wexford over the festive period after 100ml of rain fell on Christmas Day.

Local farmer Jer O’Mahony — the Wexford IFA chair — said a number of tillage farmers had their crops completely destroyed.

“Much of the land affected was highly productive tillage ground. Winter crops have really taken a hit,” he said.

“Normally by now, crops would have gone dormant. Dormancy would have protected them somewhat from weather conditions such as frost and rain, but this year they haven’t gone dormant so they’re particularly vulnerable.

“The soil here is sandy and easily compactable, and this coupled with the young root system of winter crops has made them even more susceptible to the flooding.”

Mr O’Mahony said over 100ml of rain fell in a five-hour period on Christmas Day, with some farmers’ meal stores being destroyed.

“I know one farmer who had thousands of euros of meal saturated,” he said.

“Hundreds of acres of grassland have also been submerged, and my own cattle shed flooded.”

Local tillage farmer Gerard Rochford said his crop of winter barley is “a total write-off” and that the whole crop will have to be ripped up.

“My land has been under water for nine days now,” he said. “Any areas where the water has started to retreat are a yellow, dead colour so I know it’s all ruined.”

Mr Rochford said he, like most of the affected tillage farmers, will have to start from scratch and sow a spring crop in April. He said the land in his area is much better suited to winter crops, however.

“Spring crops don’t tend to do as well here because we usually get a drought around June,” he said. “Spring crops’ root mass is still immature at this point so the drought drastically effects growth and yield.”

The OPW has had a drainage system in place on the effected coastal land for years with three pumping stations.

Mr Rochford said even these measures haven’t been enough to mitigate the effects of the flood.

“The original three electric pumps in place can pump three million gallons of water an hour and the OPW installed a fourth on Christmas Day. Now there’s 4m gallons being pumped an hour but it’s still not enough.”

A plan is being brought together to support the farmers affected.