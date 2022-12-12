Farming Independent’s Ciaran Moran wins top Guild of Agricultural Journalists award

Claire Mc Cormack who won 'Best Targeted Campaign' and Ciaran Moran who won 'Best Feature' and was named overall winner, scooping 'The Bull' award

The Farming Independent team, Niall Hurson, Farming Editor Margaret Donnelly, Claire Mc Cormack, Digital Farming Editor Ciaran Moran and Tamara Fitzpatrick, at the Guild of Agricultural Journalists Awards 2022. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Farming Independent Digital Editor Ciaran Moran was the overall winner of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists Awards 2022.

Ciaran, who also won the Best Feature category, scooped ‘The Bull’ trophy last Friday night for his comprehensive look at the Beef Tribunal 30 years on.

Read the article here: ‘People weren’t going to come forward and say this is all wrong. People were terrified. They still are’

Speaking about this year’s overall winner, Tom McGuire, former head of RTÉ Radio One and chair of the judging panel, said: “Perhaps appropriately named, the most coveted award ‘The Bull’ was given to the feature that encompassed all of the components that make for a really strong story.

“While there was certainly lively debate at times when finalising our decisions, this feature exhibited rigorous reporting and in-depth analysis of a contentious issue.”

Expand Close Claire Mc Cormack who won 'Best Targeted Campaign' and Ciaran Moran who won 'Best Feature' and was named overall winner, scooping 'The Bull' award / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Claire Mc Cormack who won 'Best Targeted Campaign' and Ciaran Moran who won 'Best Feature' and was named overall winner, scooping 'The Bull' award

Farming Independent’s Claire Mc Cormack also won Best Targeted Campaign for her special report – ‘Fit to Farm’, which encouraged farmers to look after their physical, dietary and mental well-being.

Read the series here:

More than 200 entries were received for this year’s awards, which were held at the Killashee House Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare, and hosted by comedian and author Colm O’Regan.

Expand Close Farming Independent's Ciaran Moran with 'The Bull' award / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Farming Independent's Ciaran Moran with 'The Bull' award

Ten awards were presented in total, selected by an independent judging panel of industry and media experts, which included Mr McGuire, Richard Wright, former Agricultural Correspondent, BBC Northern Ireland, Margaret Berry, Head of Sustainability, Kepak Group, Anne-Marie Butler, Head of Education at Teagasc, and Tommy Boland, Professor at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science.

Read More

The Guild of Agricultural Journalists Awards, which is held every two years, aim to encourage excellence in the reporting of farming, food and rural life on the island of Ireland.

The awards are open to journalists in national and local media, and also to consultants in the communications sector.