Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -3.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers with large shareholdings warned to get tax affairs sorted

Expand

Close

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The huge increase in the value of Kerry Group shares in the last decade has seen some farmer shareholders in the southwest accumulate considerable wealth, with some in danger of facing large tax liabilities when transferring their assets, a Kerry-based tax advisor has warned.

Alan Lyons said many farmers who have not planned their tax and succession affairs could be exposed to massive tax bills.

Most Watched

Privacy