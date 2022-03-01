Farmers with large shareholdings warned to get tax affairs sorted

The huge increase in the value of Kerry Group shares in the last decade has seen some farmer shareholders in the southwest accumulate considerable wealth, with some in danger of facing large tax liabilities when transferring their assets, a Kerry-based tax advisor has warned.

Alan Lyons said many farmers who have not planned their tax and succession affairs could be exposed to massive tax bills.

Such farmers, he said, require tax planning for significant estates consisting of agricultural assets — such as farmlands, farm dwelling, livestock machinery — and significant non-agricultural assets including these shareholdings.

“I’ve been advising clients in Kerry for 15 years and the share price has grown an awful lot, from 2008,” he said.

“A lot of the issues I see are when there has been no planning, particularly with bachelor farmers who are typically slower to transfer their land in their lifetime.

Read More

Assets

“Unfortunately, too often, we see cases where no tax planning was undertaken and a deceased person’s estate consisted of agricultural assets together with significant non-agricultural assets such as Kerry Group Plc and Kerry Co-Op shares, dwelling houses, cash.”

He said in these cases, the existence of Kerry Group shares meant failure of Agricultural Relief, and the Revenue Commissioners received Capital Acquisitions Tax at 33pc of the estate value over the relevant tax-free threshold.

“I’ve done Teagasc seminars around the place, and it’s amazing the feedback you get,” he said.

“A lot of farmers wouldn’t even have an idea that when they’re handing the farm down to the next generation, there are taxes involved.”

Mr Lyons warned that shares “complicate” succession planning but

said certain planning tools can be utilised to reduce tax liability.

For example, he said it is possible to get Agricultural Relief on a farmer’s Kerry Group Plc shares where an appropriate structure is put in place.

He also warned that the advice “goes for any non-agricultural asset”, highlighting that many farmers also own valuable non-agricultural property, which can also make them ineligible for Agricultural Relief.