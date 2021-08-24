Farmers with land adjoining Killarney National Park fined over fires

Fires on the McGillycuddy Reeks near Killarney in April.

Farmers with land burned during the Killarney National Park fire earlier this year are being fined and penalised by the Department of Agriculture.

In April, fires destroyed 2,000ha of the park and spread to adjoining farmland.

A Garda investigation into the incident has concluded there was no evidence of criminality.

At the time, Kerry’s Chief Fire Officer Andrew Macilwraith revealed that “not only have some of the oldest oak trees in Ireland been destroyed, but also the habitats of thousands of animals”.

Under the law, if land is burned in the closed period from March 1 to August 31, it is not eligible for the Basic Payment Scheme.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says the move by the Department to hit farmers with penalties and fines is shocking.

He said: “The fires that came into the farmers’ land came from State-owned land. These farmers fought diligently with the excellent fire services and emergency services personnel to try and stop the fires from coming into their land.

“It beat them unfortunately. It burnt their fences and it burnt their land, and it was not of their making.

“I have been in contact with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and I am raising each case that is coming to me individually.

“I am advising all farmers that have been sent a letter to stand together. Because it is crazy beyond belief that farmers would be penalised for something that was not of their making.’’

Last year, 231 land parcels and 1,705ha of land nationally were identified as having been burned during the closed season. Of the farmers penalised, 34 were from Kerry.