Farmers vow to continue beef protest despite court injunction

The injunction was issued on Tuesday.

Independent farmers and supporters outside Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, as protests are continuing outside a number of meat processing plants, after a farmers� group rejected the outcome of talks last week aimed at securing better beef prices.
Independent farmers and supporters outside Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, as protests are continuing outside a number of meat processing plants, after a farmers� group rejected the outcome of talks last week aimed at securing better beef prices.

By Cate McCurry, PA

Beef protests are continuing outside a number of meat factories despite a High Court injunction preventing groups from blocking entries to plants.

Farmers’ group Beef Plan Movement have distanced themselves from the unofficial protests, with farmers on the picket saying they are not protesting as part of any group.

On Tuesday, the High Court issued an injunction against farmers protesting outside a number of beef factories.

The injunction was granted after an application was made by Dawn Meats in Grannagh and beef processor ABP.

Independent farmers and supporters outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh on the Waterford/ Kilkenny border as protests are continuing outside a number of meat processing plants (Brian Lawless/PA)

Protests continued outside at Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, at Dawn Meats, Co Waterford and in Co Cork.

Earlier this week, a proposed deal aimed to get better beef prices for farmers was rejected by farmers.

Members of the Beef Plan Movement (BPM) refused to back the outcome of the beef crisis talks which ended last week.

The proposed deal included a review of the system used to value cattle before they are slaughtered.

Diary farmer Colm, (who does not want his surname published) said that they will continue to protest until the key issues are resolved.

Colm, who has been a diary farmer in Rathdowney for almost ten years, said he is protesting in solidarity with the beef farmers.

He was one of around 15 farmers who is protesting outside Meadow Meats, Rathdowney

“I want my animals to be worth something,” he said.

He said they are not concerned about the court injunction.

“The gardai was there too and they said they heard nothing about the injunction,” he added.

“We are having a peaceful protest, there was no abuse being given and no harm being done.

“But we are still blocking trucks going in and out of the plant.

“Although we are letting in two trucks in tonight because Chinese inspectors are going in there tomorrow and they want to buy more beef from that plant so we don’t want to effect that market and don’t want to shot ourselves in the foot.

“But that meat won’t be coming back out of Rathdowney.

“The bottom line we need better beef pricing and they need to get rid of 30-month age limit.

“They are knocking hundreds of euros off the value but when it goes to the supermarket they the price is no different to the rest of the beef.

“Factories are cutting out costs and making money elsewhere.

“It’s just another money making scam for the factories.

“We will keep protesting until the talks about the 30-month limit is resolved.”

