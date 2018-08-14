Farm Ireland
Farmers urged to check barns and outhouses for missing man

Stephen Maguire

Farmers living along the Donegal border have been asked to check outhouses and barns for a missing 26-year-old man.

Martin Crumlish was last seen walking towards the village of Carrigans from his home in Derry on August 4.

He is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build with brown hair and wearing a coat and tracksuit bottoms. He has not been in contact with his family since he disappeared.

Martin Crumlish.jpg
The PSNI in Derry is liaising with gardaí in Donegal in its search for Mr Crumlish. It has also appealed to people to check footage from dashcams they may have in their cars and which may show him.

In particular, it is looking for footage in the area of Foyle Road/Letterkenny Road on Wednesday, August 8, between 11am and 5pm.

The family of the young man, from Blighs Gardens, Derry, said his disappearance was "very out of character".

Online Editors

