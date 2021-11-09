Farmers to be hit with extra costs from climate plan

Farmers are facing a triple whammy of costs under the Climate Action Plan, which was announced last week.

With agriculture required to reduce emissions by 22-30pc, the sector is also set to be hit with rising transport costs and huge retrofitting bills to ensure houses are energy efficient.

It comes as rising inputs eat into current profit margins in the sector.

While there was no announced cut to livestock numbers in the Climate Action Plan, it targets a reduction in the average slaughter age of cattle from 27 to 24 months by 2030.

Further, it proposes reduced use of nitrogen, incorporating the use of multi-species swards in grasslands, improving the genetic merit of herds, an increase in organic farming and diversifying holdings via forestry, biomethane and energy production.

The plan also warns that failure to implement significant changes now will mean more radical corrective action will be necessary later to ensure delivery of our commitments.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the targets for agriculture will help make Irish farms more carbon efficient and build a more resilient agri-food sector.

“Farmers know the land better than anyone and are best placed to meet our climate ambitions,” he said.

However, farm organisations have warned the plan will have a profound impact on the rural economy and it implies a significant cost that won’t be recovered in either efficiencies or the marketplace.

ICMSA warned that the price of food would have to “increase substantially to reflect the full economic and environmental cost of production”.

“We also need to be honest and accept that these policies applied to farming and food production will potentially have economic, social and demographic consequences for large rural areas of the state that are already well behind on any metric. Everyone has to accept that and no one can pretend they weren’t told,” ICMSA president Pat McCormack said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan noted that the economic viability of farms and rural businesses are being undermined due to rising energy and transport costs.

“Farmers cannot do more for the environment and invest in emissions mitigation measures when their incomes are under such pressure,” he said.

With plans to reduce emissions from the transport sector by 42-50pc, farmers and rural dwellers can expect further hikes at the petrol and diesel pumps, while the transport sector looks to have 845,000 electric vehicles by 2030.

The transport sector hopes to achieve around 500,000 daily sustainable travel journeys by 2030.

The expansion of rail services, along with cycling and walking infrastructures, and increasing the level of biofuels and electric vehicles will provide few immediate solutions to many with no alternative to diesel-powered journeys in rural Ireland.

Over 80pc of homes in western Ireland are heated with oil, coal or peat — fuels that will be hardest hit by carbon tax hikes to discourage their use as the Government plans to reduce energy emissions by 44-56pc.

There are plans to retrofit more than 500,000 homes, many of which are in rural Ireland, but estimates for retrofitting these properties via low-cost loans have been put in the region of €50,000 per home to improve energy efficiency.