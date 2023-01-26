Farmers selling cattle at mart will face no changes under new TB regulations – ICOS

Farmers who sell their cattle at the mart will not be facing any changes under the new TB regulations coming into effect on February 1, according to The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

"There's been widespread confusion among farmers since the Department sent out the letters about the new TB testing regulations," said Ray Doyle, ICOS Environment and Livestock Executive.

"There's very little change really and it only affects buyers of animals over 36 months of age while there is no change for the seller of any animal.

"Take for example a farmer who is selling two animals at the mart that were both tested last May, so they're over the six month period - one is a one-year-old and the other is a 10-year-old.

"There is no change for the seller when selling either of them.

"There is no change for the buyer of the one-year-old and there is no change for the buyer of the 10-year-old cow if she is going straight to the feedlot for the factory.

"If however the buyer of the 10-year-old cow intends to keep her for breeding or hold on to her for more than six months, they will have to test her within 30 days if she has not been tested within the last six months or has come from a herd that was not tested in the last six months."

If buyers are required to test an animal post movement, they will recieve a letter from the Department shortly after purchasing the animal.

“Farmers are guaranteed their sale day at the mart and there will be no disruption to buying or selling activity caused by the new rules”, said Ray.

The majority of animals being brought to the marts satisfy the required time intervals and will not need additional testing, he said.

"In time, as buyers and sellers become more familiar with the new regulations, most will be able to time their annual herd tests to remain compliant and to avoid any unnecessary costs arising from standalone or additional testing.”