Farmers' protest expected to continue overnight with traffic diversions in place

As a result, Stephens Green North is closed with tractors blocking from Hume Street to the top of Kildare Street.

A garda spokesperson said this evening that they expect the protest to continue through the night and into Wednesday morning.

The protesters have called on farmers throughout the country to park their tractors near Leinster House and the Shelbourne Hotel in a bid to put pressure on the minister this morning.

Kevin Street, Cuffe Street, Kildare Street, Merrion Square South, Dawson Street and Merrion Row are also closed until further notice. Diversions are in place to facilitate the flow of traffic for motorists.

Five representatives of Independent farmers are looking to meet with the minister to discuss the ongoing beef dispute and to secure a fair return for their produce.

Chairman of Independent Farmers Ireland, Michael Fitzpatrick vowed to increase the fleet of tractors each day to gridlock the city centre.

“We have to send one (message to a) WhatsApp group, and we’ll have another thousand tractors here tomorrow morning. I’m serious.

Padraig McCaul (13) from Canningstown Cavan whose father Seamus is a Beef farmer protesting on Merrion Square. Pic Steve Humphreys 26th November 2019

“The farmers here are feeding Ireland, and that’s one thing the Minister can not forget. We want a proper price for our cattle, and if we get that we’ll be gone home,” he said.

Speaking to the crowd, farmer John Dallon, from Castledermot, Co Kildare called for more farmers to join the protest in a bid to bring the city to a standstill this morning.

“We need to stand here and be united, the whole lot of us, because come tomorrow morning at half six, this city has to move. If we’re in the way, it can’t move,” he said.

“It’s the only way we’re going to put pressure on Minister Creed.

“Make as many phone calls as you can down the country to get more of the army back up here and block the roads because I am telling you, we need this man to listen to us.”

Gardai have barricaded access to Leinster House via Kildare Street and are patrolling the area.

Meanwhile, Minister Creed told the Dáil yesterday that meat company managers have received death threats at a firm which got an injunction against blockading beef farmers.

TDs who spoke supporting the demonstrators, called for independent and non-aligned farmers to be recognised and represented at the taskforce.

Mr Creed said all TDs were well aware of the specific issues involved in convening of the group, as farmers called for remaining injunctions to be lifted against farmers who picketed outside processing plants.

The Agriculture Minister said the injunctions that remained were granted to a company that is not part of the taskforce.

“What has compounded the difficulty is that senior management in that company have had death threats issued to them. And their partners and families have been intimidated in that local community,” Mr Creed told the Dáil.

