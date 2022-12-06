Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers protest against ‘mental torture’ caused by Athlone-Galway greenway plans

Farmers and landowners held a protest against the development of the Galway Greenway at last week's meeting of Galway County Council. Expand

Close

Farmers and landowners held a protest against the development of the Galway Greenway at last week's meeting of Galway County Council.

Farmers and landowners held a protest against the development of the Galway Greenway at last week's meeting of Galway County Council.

Farmers and landowners held a protest against the development of the Galway Greenway at last week's meeting of Galway County Council.

Andrew Hamilton

Farmers and landowners from across Galway held a picket outside the December meeting of Galway County Council to protest the development of Ireland’s largest greenway between Athlone and Galway.

Around 100 farmers from four separate action groups took part in the protest, while a delegation also entered the meeting as the greenway was being discussed.

Most Watched

Privacy