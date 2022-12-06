Farmers protest against ‘mental torture’ caused by Athlone-Galway greenway plans

Farmers and landowners from across Galway held a picket outside the December meeting of Galway County Council to protest the development of Ireland’s largest greenway between Athlone and Galway.

Around 100 farmers from four separate action groups took part in the protest, while a delegation also entered the meeting as the greenway was being discussed.

The farmers raised a number of issues such as the segregation of farms, concerns over insurance, anti-social behaviour, privacy concerns and a lack of meaningful consultation about the greenway.

The proposed greenway will run for 140 kilometres through south Galway and Roscommon and is understood to pass through several hundred farms and private properties.

Four separate farmer-led action groups have formed in East Galway, Meelick/Eyrecourt, Connemara and Gort/Kinvara, and these groups are also working with a fifth group based in Roscommon.

Plans for the proposed greenway were shelved in 2015, before being revived again in 2020 with international consultancy firm The RPS Group managing the development for the Councils involved.

Portumna farmer John Hanley of the East Galway Cycleway Action Group, says that the “compensation isn’t worth a damn” compared to the “mental torture” that farmers are being put through.

“We have no difficulty with greenways or cycleways, they are good for everybody. But the way in which the RPS are going about this isn’t right,” he said.

“They are threatening to sever our land, they want 13 metres width through our farms. Then they want a way-leave so they can come in and repair the fences, so they can access our land whenever they want. They are taking everything.

“The compensation that they are offering is not worth a damn compared to what they are going to do to us. The consultation hasn’t been great but more importantly they [RPS] don’t seem to be taking our opinions on board. At one meeting that I attended, the head of the RPS said that they didn’t read all of the submissions. How can they take your concerns seriously when they haven’t read the submissions?

“There is no definite route decided yet. The mental torture of the past two years has been awful, not knowing what is happening.”

Councillors at the December meeting passed a motion for the greenway to be routed onto an existing cycleway, which connects the towns of Kinvara and Ballinderreen. This rerouting onto existing infrastructure would prevent more than a dozen farms and other properties from being affected by the new greenway.

“The greenway must be a win-win situation. It is very clear to us that there are serious invasion of privacy issues with the current scheme,” said Kinvara councillor, Joe Byrne (FG).

“We have lost the dressing room on this one between Ballinderreen and Kinvara.”

When completed, the Athlone to Galway greenway will connect to a Dublin to Athlone greenway, which is currently in development, to create a 300km cross country car-free route.

The Farming Independent contacted The RPS Group in relation to this story. No comment was received at the time of going to print.