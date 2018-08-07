Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 7 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers' prayers could be answered with rain and cooler conditions on the cards for week ahead

Dairy Farmer Patrick Murphy celebrates the arrival of rain at his dairy farm at Timoleague, West Cork. Picture Denis Boyle
Dairy Farmer Patrick Murphy celebrates the arrival of rain at his dairy farm at Timoleague, West Cork. Picture Denis Boyle

Claire Fox and Ralph Riegel

Irish farmers’ prayers are expected to be answered this week with the return of cooler conditions and rain on the cards

According to Met Eireann rainfall for the coming week will be around normal for most of the country but is predicted to be above normal in the northwest. The bulk of this rain is expected on Friday or early Saturday.

A cooling in temperatures is expected from Tuesday with mean values dipping nearly 2 degrees into the negative.

Temperatures in most parts of the country will drop to 14C, the coldest it has been for two months.

Today will offer the best of the weather conditions but temperatures will slide from 25C to around 19C, though parts of Ulster and Connacht will see a chilly maximum of 15C.

Met Éireann warned that from this evening chilly conditions and showers will slowly begin to dominate Ireland's weather.

Temperatures on Thursday will reach a maximum of only 17C in Leinster, with other parts of Ireland facing a bracing maximum of only 14C.

Overnight temperatures will slide to only 7C in some places.

Also Read

However, it is the showers that will be the dominant feature of the week with rain, including some heavy showers, forecast from this evening right through until Friday, when there will be rain and blustery winds

The next several days will see reasonable amounts of sunshine, but Friday and much of Saturday will be mostly cloudy or overcast.

Next weekend also looks likely to be dominated by showers, some of which could prove quite heavy.

While the showers will come as a welcome boost to Irish Water and local authorities, there is no sign the hosepipe ban will be relaxed before the end of August.

Irish Water warned that substantial sustained rainfall is still needed to replenish water supplies nationwide. The scale of the summer-long drought is underlined by the fact one of Ireland's biggest rivers, the Blackwater in north Cork, can now be crossed in Fermoy via its weir, which has been totally exposed by low water levels.

Streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs remain at very low levels due to the exceptionally dry conditions in June and July.

Restrictions on water use, aimed at preserving reserves, are expected to remain in place for several weeks.

Farm groups warned that the impact of desperately needed rain for crops could be undermined by colder temperatures which could inhabit grass and crop growth.

Fodder yields are already substantially down on 2017 levels.

Farm groups warned that prices for hay and silage have already soared across Ireland.

Fears are now mounting that even potential fodder imports could be hit given severe drought conditions in the UK and across Europe.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

As Brexit looms large, the ‘Food and Drink Supply Chain Logistics, Strategies for Success’ report found that increased lead times, especially when related to short shelf life food and drink products, in conjunction with a complex supply chain, is a major concern for the industry.

Food sector fears Brexit bottlenecks trade threat
File: Police

Northern Ireland farmers' livelihoods at risk as cost of rural crime hits £2.6m:...
The tillage and grass farm at Ballyrahan located about 2km from Gorey in Co Wexford.

Versatile Wexford farm guided up to €10,000/ac
Stock Image

'I'm getting calls from farmers at midnight at their wit's end' - Farmers urged to...
Rattles can be fatal to foals that don't respond to treatment

'Rattles' on the rise - Heatwave has led to an increase in bacteria which...
Dairy farm worker Jorge Salazar is milking cows at Mancebo Holsteins in Tulare, California, U.S., July 24, 2018. Picture taken on July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jane Ross

Fourth-generation California dairy farmer with 2,300 cows on trade...
Neighbours lending a helping hand, especially with the hay and silage, is a longstanding tradition but comes with potential insurance liability risks

Warning as farmers helping each other out with work poses potential...