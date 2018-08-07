Farmers' prayers could be answered with rain and cooler conditions on the cards for week ahead

Irish farmers’ prayers are expected to be answered this week with the return of cooler conditions and rain on the cards

According to Met Eireann rainfall for the coming week will be around normal for most of the country but is predicted to be above normal in the northwest. The bulk of this rain is expected on Friday or early Saturday.

A cooling in temperatures is expected from Tuesday with mean values dipping nearly 2 degrees into the negative.

Temperatures in most parts of the country will drop to 14C, the coldest it has been for two months.

Today will offer the best of the weather conditions but temperatures will slide from 25C to around 19C, though parts of Ulster and Connacht will see a chilly maximum of 15C.

Met Éireann warned that from this evening chilly conditions and showers will slowly begin to dominate Ireland's weather.

Temperatures on Thursday will reach a maximum of only 17C in Leinster, with other parts of Ireland facing a bracing maximum of only 14C.

Overnight temperatures will slide to only 7C in some places.