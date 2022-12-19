Farming

Farmers paid for next year’s silage

The 67,451 farmers that submitted their applications to the 2023 scheme before December 5 will receive an advance payment of 57pc of their total payment. Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Advance payments to farmers under next year’s Fodder Support Scheme have commenced, the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The 67,451 farmers that submitted their applications to the 2023 scheme before December 5 will receive an advance payment of 57pc of their total payment.

