Farmers not paying back debts hurt others – Varakdar

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar Photo: Tom Honan/Julien Behal Photography Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers not paying back their debts are increasing borrowing costs on other farmers, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil last week.

His comments came after the Farming Independent reported last week a renewed upsurge in forced farm sales by vulture funds, according to personal insolvency practitioners (PIPs) and the farm organisations.

Responding to questioning on the issue, Mr Varadkar emphasised that “people have a responsibility to repay their debts”.

