Farmers not paying back debts hurt others – Varakdar

Farmers not paying back their debts are increasing borrowing costs on other farmers, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil last week.

His comments came after the Farming Independent reported last week a renewed upsurge in forced farm sales by vulture funds, according to personal insolvency practitioners (PIPs) and the farm organisations.

Responding to questioning on the issue, Mr Varadkar emphasised that “people have a responsibility to repay their debts”.

“If people do not pay back their debts, they are causing social harm. Farmers not paying back their debts means that it is harder for other farmers to get credit and that they have to pay higher interest rates when they do,” he said.

The Fine Gael leader said there was a need to be “frank and honest” about the fact that people not paying back their debts causes social harm to others.

However, he also said he believes strongly that people who make an honest and reasonable effort to pay back their debts as best they can, whether that means over a prolonged period or by means of a restructuring of the debt, should be facilitated.

“Nobody wants to see anybody losing a home, a business or a farm. Generally speaking, the courts are sympathetic in those circumstances. I do not see how a sale of a farm or a business could occur if there had not already been repossession hearings in a court, because that would have to happen first.

“Courts in Ireland do not grant repossession orders lightly. The number of such orders granted is very low. It must be borne in mind, therefore, that many protections already exist. I encourage people to engage with personal insolvency practitioners and banks and financial institutions to try to find a solution to their debts, where that occurs,” he said.

Questioning the Tánaiste on the issue Offaly Independent TD, Carol Nolan said some financial organisations are only too happy to prey on misery and distress, some of which has been generated by the Covid pandemic. “This is particularly true of those vulture funds that have initiated a vicious cycle of ruthless activity involving the forced sale of hundreds, if not thousands, of farms across this State,” she said.

She described the picture emerging from across this State on the issue as “absolutely horrendous” and said she had taken calls from some very distressed constituents.

“As I understand it, personal insolvency practitioners have also sounded alarms on this issue.

“They have stated that some farm sales are even being forced through without any prior notice being given to the farmers involved.

“I am aware of one case where a farmer was informed by his neighbour that his farm was up for sale online. That is disgraceful. We need Government action on this issue,” she said.