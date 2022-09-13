Farmers must be encouraged by financial reward to reduce emissions

The delivery of Teagasc’s Signpost Programme, to reduce emissions at farm level, will take additional resources

Farmers need to hear about the financial reward for reducing emissions on their farm if a critical mass is to engage, according to Siobhan Kavanagh, Signpost Programme communications and engagement specialist.

Describing engagement with farmers as a “contact sport”, she said the delivery of Teagasc’s Signpost Programme, to reduce emissions at farm level, will take additional resources.

Speaking at the Agricultural Science Association conference last week, she said research on what farmers need to hear about in order to be encouraged to embrace the technology shows that it’s finance.

“So we may not have those advantages but the technology is coming down the line, but the technologies that are there now are a win-win. The difficult part of all our jobs is to engage farmers and that requires contact.”

The Signpost Programme aims to improve the sustainability of Irish farms, in particular reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

While all Teagasc advisors have been trained up in the area, she said additional resources would be needed to deliver the service, as advisors’ time is diluted by other services.

“They might be going out to talk about grassland management but there is always a reference back to sustainability. But the capacity to deliver a dedicated service to that is limited, as they are being diluted with other things.”

Ms Kavanagh also said the programme needs workshops for training and to help farmers on a one-to-one basis to develop farm plans. “This is going to come down to a farm-by-farm development plan.

“I think there is confusion there among farmers at the moment. In the run-up to the 25pc being decided on, and immediately afterwards, it was: ‘There’s no plan, we don’t have a plan, how are we going to achieve this?’

“We need resources to sit down with farmers and identify what is the plan. We have the technologies and I think, as an industry, we all have a responsibility to show leadership now and say, ‘There is a plan.’ We don’t have the full details of the 25pc and where it’s going to come from, but we do know we are going to get at least one-third or 40pc of the way.

“But you need resources to do that. And the one-to-one is so important.”

Engagement levels of 90pc-plus, she said, are necessary to help farmers develop a plan. “There is a plan there; it’s a case of sitting down and identifying what are the three or four easy ways that I can focus in on.”