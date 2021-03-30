Farmers may face eco hurdle for QA status

Intensive farmers may have to undertake Eco-Scheme measures in the new CAP plan to qualify for membership of Bord Bia’s quality assurance (QA) programmes.

The controversial suggestion is included in a Department of Agriculture document which was presented to the CAP Consultative Committee last week. The proposed move could force intensive dairy farmers and beef finishers to adopt the restrictive Eco-Scheme measures as QA accreditation is an essential requirement in both enterprises.

The Department paper also admits that increased environmental requirements or “conditionality” in the new CAP will “raise the standards that must be achieved” by farmers, and “may reduce farm productivity or impose additional costs”.

Between 20pc and 30pc of farmers’ Pillar I payments will be designated for optional Eco-Scheme measures under the new CAP programme. These measures replace the current Greening element of the Basic Payment Scheme. But there are fears that large numbers of intensive farmers, particularly milk suppliers, are prepared to forego the ‘green’ portion of their direct payments rather than comply with the tighter environmental constraints that the Eco-Scheme measures are likely to impose. Making participation in the Eco-Scheme programme a mandatory requirement for membership of the Bord Bia QA scheme would, however, effectively compel intensive farmers to adopt the environmental measures. “To complement the financial incentives available under CAP, the possibility of industry support and/or participation in Bord Bia’s quality scheme(s) to drive Eco-Scheme participation, especially among more intensive farmers, should be explored,” the Department document states. Participation in Bord Bia’s dairy and beef QA schemes is essential for dairy farmers seeking to get their milk processed or for beef farmers to secure the maximum available bonus payments on their cattle. The Department document sets out what it describes as the proposed “Green Architecture” for the new CAP. It states that “enhanced environmental protections” and an “eco-scheme for all farmers” will be required from the new CAP “to meet consumer and societal demands regarding the environment”. This approach could require measures such as: ■ Buffer zones along watercourses; ■ Land management to limit erosion; ■ Protection of soil in most sensitive periods and areas; ■ Retention of landscape features; ■ A minimum threshold for Ecological Focus Areas. The Department document outlines that the Eco-Scheme measures will be targeted primarily at delivering environmental or climate-change benefits, and may be paid on a “cost incurred” or “income foregone” basis to comply with WTO rules. It admits the greater emphasis on checks using satellite technolgy will be necessary. Commenting on the Department paper, ICMSA president, Pat McCormack, said a collaborative model of state officials working with farmers was what was required rather than a “big brother” approach. “Irish farmers recognise their environmental obligations and have and will continue to proactively work on environmental improvements. It is essential that measures under CAP Post 2020 are designed to work with farmers and to incentivise farmers to develop further environmental initiatives on their farms,” he said.

