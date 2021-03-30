Farming

Farmers may face eco hurdle for QA status

Intensive farmers may be required to satisfy a minimum threshold for Ecological Focus Areas. Expand

Declan O'Brien

Intensive farmers may have to undertake Eco-Scheme measures in the new CAP plan to qualify for membership of Bord Bia’s quality assurance (QA) programmes.

The controversial suggestion is included in a Department of Agriculture document which was presented to the CAP Consultative Committee last week. The proposed move could force intensive dairy farmers and beef finishers to adopt the restrictive Eco-Scheme measures as QA accreditation is an essential requirement in both enterprises.

The Department paper also admits that increased environmental requirements or “conditionality” in the new CAP will “raise the standards that must be achieved” by farmers, and “may reduce farm productivity or impose additional costs”.

