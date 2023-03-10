Farming

Farmers in Kerry and Limerick warned of ‘significant’ BVD spread

Farmers in the region with breeding animals are being advised to immediately carry out full vaccination of their herds to avoid being ‘locked down’ on the sale of animals including calves, in the event of a PI positive being identified in their herd.

Farmers in the region with breeding animals are being advised to immediately carry out full vaccination of their herds to avoid being ‘locked down’ on the sale of animals including calves, in the event of a PI positive being identified in their herd.

Martin Ryan

Farmers in north Kerry and west Limerick have been urged to vaccinate all their breeding stock immediately following a “significant” spread of BVD infection in the region.

