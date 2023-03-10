Farmers in Kerry and Limerick warned of ‘significant’ BVD spread

Farmers in north Kerry and west Limerick have been urged to vaccinate all their breeding stock immediately following a “significant” spread of BVD infection in the region.

IFA Animal Health Committee

chairman TJ Maher advised all farmers in the region with breeding animals to carry out a full vaccination of their herds to avoid being ‘locked down’ on the sale of animals (including calves) in the event of a PI positive being identified in their herd.

“The significant risk is too great to ignore what is appearing as a very rapidly growing BVD infection in that area,” he said.

An investigation by Department of Agriculture veterinary officials into the increased incidence in the area is under way but is likely to take some time.

Mr Maher said the first indication of a problem in the area emerged towards the end of last year, and the issue has spread.

“There is no option for the farmers in those areas — they have to vaccinate this year if they are to protect their herds,” he said.

“I am seeing a very worrying outbreak in north Kerry and west Limerick, and after my own experience in the past an outbreak of BVD is something I certainly do not want to see on any farm.

“When dealing with BVD you can’t be reactive. You must be proactive.

“We get a map of the breakdowns in every part of the country (from the Department). In general they are isolated small dots a considerable miles away from each other.

“Late last year and into this year there has definitely increase in the spread of infection along the border of west Limerick and North Kerry.

“If you have PI positive animals it is the same as a TB lockdown: you will not be able to sell any animals off your farm until all the animals have been tested, all have been vaccinated and blood testing has been carried out on all your herd.

“That is all going to take a period of time. It is all being paid for by the Department, but there is significant labour involved for the farmer.”