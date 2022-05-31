Farmers hit with diesel and recycling price hikes

Duggans Contractor of Dunmanway draws silage for dairy farmer John Maguire at Rosscarbery, West Cork. John milks 400 cows and is hoping for three cuts of silage this year with 40 days between each cut. Photo: Andy Gibson

Farmers making silage face a 40pc increase in the cost of recycling farm plastics, while the price of agri-diesel has crept up to 130c/L in recent days.

Heavy silage crops in some areas are also adding to costs for farmers and contractors, who have seen significant rises in the price of agri-diesel over the past few months.

Now, farmers emptying their yards of last year’s silage wrap and pit covers face further costs as the Irish Farm Film Producers Group CLG (IFFPG) increase collection charges at bring centres from €50/t to €70/t due to escalating energy and fuel costs associated with the war in Ukraine.

It is also understood that the minimum charge at bring centres will increase from €25 to €35 per half tonne.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, IFFPG CEO Liam Moloney confirmed the group was forced to increase charges as its costs had “escalated” significantly in the last few months due to fuel and energy price increases. Input costs continue to creep up and IFA Farm Business Chair, Rose Mary McDonagh, said the price of agri-diesel was now in the region of 126c-129c/L, while

plastic was €110-€115/roll, up from €70-€80/roll last year.

Michael Moroney of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors (FCI) said its members had reported agri-diesel was up from 124c/L (inc VAT) last week to close on 130c/L.

Heavy

He also said heavy crops meant it was taking 24-25L/ac to cut silage, up from 15/16L/ac three weeks ago.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue warned last week in the Dáil that in regard to the removal of excise on green diesel, “there is no more room to change that as we have now removed it all”. The price hikes come after the minister announced a payment of up to €1,000 for farmers to help with rising costs and ensure adequate fodder supplies this winter.