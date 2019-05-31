Farmers hit by 'historic' income drop due to 2018's bad weather

A dramatic increase in feed costs in 2018 due to adverse weather led to a 31pc decrease in dairy farm incomes and a "historical" 22pc drop in cattle-­rearing incomes last year, according to the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

A dramatic increase in feed costs in 2018 due to adverse weather led to a 31pc decrease in dairy farm incomes and a "historical" 22pc drop in cattle-­rearing incomes last year, according to the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Storm Emma swathed the country snowfall in March last year, followed swiftly by an extraordinarily dry summer, weather events that severely affected farm incomes.

Dairy farms incurred the largest income reductions, with average dairy farm income falling by 31pc to €61,273, compared with the 2017 level of €88,829. This is mainly due to concentrate feed use, which increased by almost one-third to over 1,300kg per cow.

Average family farm income on cattle-rearing farms dipped to an estimated €8,318 in 2018, a reduction of 22pc on the €10,642 in 2017, with a sharp rise in production costs the main driver.

Teagasc director Gerry Boyle noted that it was a "historically low income" drop for cattle-rearing farmers and added that there would be an inevitable reduction in suckler cow numbers over the coming years on the back of dairy expansion.

Meanwhile, Teagasc economist Emma Dillon said she believed cattle incomes for 2019 would be static but views the outlook for dairy as more positive.

"Dairy farm income has been particularly volatile over recent years due to price and weather-induced shocks, so overall for 2019 the weather has been better and milk price is holding up and the outlook in terms of global supply is fairly positive.

She said global trends for dairy product prices were negative but was overall things were positive for the sector. "On cattle rearing, I think it will remain fairly static to be honest," she said.