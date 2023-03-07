Farmers happy to have feedlot buyers, says Minister

Farmers are happy to have feedlot buyers, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has told the Farming Independent.

Minister McConalogue said that there is a strong sense around mart rings that cattle are going to feedlot finishers, describing them as “part of the ecosystem”.

The comments came in response to figures reported by the Irish Farmers Journal that factories used mega-finishers to supply 413,500 cattle, last year.

The Farming Independent asked the Minister if the so-called ‘mega finishers’ fall under the definition of a family farm.

“Particularly the larger finisher units can be on a different scale but I think there can be no doubt that our industry is family farm based,” he said.

“My objective is in terms of how we structure the industry and in terms of the schemes we put in place are all directed at the family farmers who drive it on.”

The Minister reassured that his objective is to provide additional protection to family farmers: “That’s why we’re introducing the new food regulator office. What we want to see is strong prices and those fed through,” he said.

“What we want to see is farmers, whether they are finishing those cattle themselves or whether selling them as stores, weanlings or fat cows, we want them to get a fair price and a proper representation of the work that they put in and the best possible margin that is available in terms of what the best price is available, which tends to be internationally because 90% of what we produce is sold abroad.

“I’ll continue to reflect on our agricultural system all of the time, but the whole objective whether it be through the CAP, the various schemes we’ve introduced or the new regulator office is to make sure the family farm is as strong as it possibly can be.”

The Minister was also asked if the prevalence of feedlot style units would impact the promotion of Irish beef abroad, under the grass fed label.

“There’s very strict conditions in place in relation to the Irish grass fed beef requirement. Certain times of the year our animals are housed for weather reasons.

“Sometimes as well they can be housed from a final finishing point of view. I think what we have is a unique proposition in relation to that grass fed product. Anybody that eats it in any part of the world will be able to tell you that as well and we’re determined to make sure to maintain that.”