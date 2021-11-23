Soaring input price inflation is resulting in farmers burning through much of the increase in returns over the past year, farm organisations have warned.

Dramatic increases in feed, fertiliser, fuel and other costs means farmers are shelling out thousands more on overheads compared to last year and some fear prices may not yet have peaked due to the ongoing problems with global supply chains.

At an EU meeting last week, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue voiced his concern about the potential impact of rising input costs and warned farmers’ margins will be under significant pressure if they are sustained over time.

The Farming Independent asked farm organisations representing beef, dairy and tillage farmers to assess the impact on their members.

It was predicted the hit on income could range from:

€6,500 on your average suckler farm to €9,400 on beef farms;

€12,500 or an 8.5pc increase in overhead costs on dairy farms;

and up €200/t per acre on tillage farms.

Dairy

President of ICMSA Pat McCormack described the price surge over such a short period as “unprecedented”.

His organisation has calculated that an average dairy farm would see total costs per farm go from €146,500 in 2020 to an estimated €159,000 by 2022 — an average rise of €12,500 or approximately 8.5pc.

Mr McCormack said these were conservative estimates and costs could escalate further considering the figures take into account lower usage of fertiliser and feed premised on rising prices seen in late 2021 and price increases predicted for 2022.

“We think that the average costs per cow will increase by approximately €150 and in terms of costs per litre, the figure could increase by over 2.5cpl from 2020 to 2022. For costs per hectare, we are working on the basis that this will go up over €200,” Mr McCormack said.

“These are extremely significant increases and they support our argument that on both milk and, very particularly, beef, any kind of increases in farmer prices has to be set against the kind of runaway inflation we are seeing in inputs, particularly fertiliser, feed, fuel and energy.”

Beef

ICSA President Dermot Kelleher described the input price rises as “shocking” and said they pose a massive challenge for all sectors. ICSA calculated the drop in income could range from €6,500 on your average suckler farm to €9,400 on beef farms.

“Suckler and beef enterprises are starting from a very low-income base to begin with and this represents a stunning 58pc drop on family farm income for suckler farmers and 30pc on beef farms,” Mr Kelleher said.

“I am particularly concerned because these figures are averages across all sizes and types, drawn from the National Farm Survey.

“However, the more productive farms will be hit even more severely because they have a higher dependency on inputs that are going through the roof. This will be painful for sectors such as beef and sucklers because they are already operating at extremely tight margins.”

Tillage

Bobby Miller of the Grain Growers Association said at €700/t for nitrogen and €780/ €800 for compound fertiliser, tillage farmers are looking at a €200-plus increase per acre in the cost of growing winter barley and wheat.

He said when price rises for seed and chemicals is included, at least €65 per tonne will be added to input costs.

“To put it all in simple terms, this time last year, a tonne of grain would go about buying a tonne of nitrogen — now three tonnes of grain won’t buy a tonne of nitrogen,” he said.

“Oats and malting/spring barley have lower per-acre increases due to lower inputs, but at lower yields, the per tonne increase is very similar.

“The day you buy fertiliser is the day you need to have a calculated proportion of your expected yield forward-sold. Mediocre yields and normal prices will result in serious losses.

“The tillage farmer is taking a real, serious gamble with current high costs, and making efforts now to reduce risk should be a priority.”



