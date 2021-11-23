Farming

Farming

exclusive Farmers face wipeout of profits as input prices soar

Agriculture bodies warn of major impact on incomes due to ‘unprecedented’ surge

A Farmer puts out silage for the Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle in a shed on his farm. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
ICSA President Dermot Kelleher says the impact on the beef sector will be &quot;painful&quot; Expand

A Farmer puts out silage for the Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle in a shed on his farm. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

ICSA President Dermot Kelleher says the impact on the beef sector will be "painful"

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

Soaring input price inflation is resulting in farmers burning through much of the increase in returns over the past year, farm organisations have warned.

Dramatic increases in feed, fertiliser, fuel and other costs means farmers are shelling out thousands more on overheads compared to last year and some fear prices may not yet have peaked due to the ongoing problems with global supply chains.

