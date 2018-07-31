Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 31 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers face rising temperatures again this Bank Holiday weekend

Stock Picture. Copyright Roger Jones
Stock Picture. Copyright Roger Jones
Siobhan English

Siobhan English

The unsettled weather is expected to continue until the weekend, when temperatures will rise once again.

According to Met Eireann most of the rain will affect the west and southwest, especially for tomorrow (Wednesday).

There will be further spells of rain and drizzle on Thursday, but current indications suggest clearer, sunnier conditions will develop in the east and south-east later in the day.

There will be further light showers on Friday, but high pressure is signalled to build over Ireland from the south towards the end of the week and into the coming weekend, leading to a return to more generally settled conditions.  Though a lot of dry weather overall is indicated, showers are still possible.

Recent rainfall has reduced soil moisture deficits in some areas, with parts of Ulster and Connacht down to between 30mm and 60mm.

The expected rainfall over the next few days will reduce them a bit further. However, they will remain quite high in parts of Leinster and Munster, where deficits of up to 70mm are still recorded.

Grass growth has also improved, with Teagasc’s PastureBase recording an average of 64kg/ha/day in Ulster, 51kg/ha/day in Connacht, 23kg/ha/day in Munster and 27kg/ha/day in Leinster.

However, growth rates have still to recover in the south-east, which was hardest hit in the drought.

Also Read

In Wexford, Wicklow and Carlow growth rates of 7-9kg/ha/day were recorded, while growth rates of 14-18kg/ha/day were recorded in Waterford, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Get fertiliser out immediately to maximise grass growth through August/ September to build grass supply.

Teagasc issue key budget and management advice to help farmers...
Rossaguile, Tipperary.

Lots of action at auction for upland farm in Tipperary
Conor O’Sullivan (Trade Marketing Specialist, Bord Bia), Celina Yang (VP, Win-Chain), Marie di Bartolo (International Sales Manager, Foyle Food Group), Therese Healy (Consul General of Ireland, Shanghai) at the launch of Irish beef on Chinese ecommerce giants Alibaba’s Tmall Supermarket and Yiguo Fresh.

Irish beef launches itself on giant Chinese online market worth over three billion
 Stock photo

Torch heifer lights up Meath sale at €3,750
File photo

Milk yields back by over 2pc on average
Young dairy handler Adam Torrens from Garvagh, Co Derry.

Limousin breeders turn out in force at popular Ulster Show
Nick Von Rupp surfing at Mullaghmore. The 2017 Shore Shots Festival takes place in Sligo. Photo: Ian Mitchinson

Cattle blamed as swimming banned at popular Sligo beach