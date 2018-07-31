Farmers face rising temperatures again this Bank Holiday weekend

The unsettled weather is expected to continue until the weekend, when temperatures will rise once again.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue until the weekend, when temperatures will rise once again.

According to Met Eireann most of the rain will affect the west and southwest, especially for tomorrow (Wednesday).

There will be further spells of rain and drizzle on Thursday, but current indications suggest clearer, sunnier conditions will develop in the east and south-east later in the day.

There will be further light showers on Friday, but high pressure is signalled to build over Ireland from the south towards the end of the week and into the coming weekend, leading to a return to more generally settled conditions. Though a lot of dry weather overall is indicated, showers are still possible.

Recent rainfall has reduced soil moisture deficits in some areas, with parts of Ulster and Connacht down to between 30mm and 60mm.

The expected rainfall over the next few days will reduce them a bit further. However, they will remain quite high in parts of Leinster and Munster, where deficits of up to 70mm are still recorded.

Grass growth has also improved, with Teagasc’s PastureBase recording an average of 64kg/ha/day in Ulster, 51kg/ha/day in Connacht, 23kg/ha/day in Munster and 27kg/ha/day in Leinster.

However, growth rates have still to recover in the south-east, which was hardest hit in the drought.