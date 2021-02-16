Farmers face ‘penal’ hikes on input prices, warn farm leaders

The global and domestic shortage of feed ingredients since last autumn is driving price rises

A raft of input price increases is set to have a serious impact on farmers’ cashflows this spring, farm leaders have warned.

Fertiliser prices are forecast to rise by €50-100/t on the back of tighter global supplies.

Despite farmers’ efforts to secure more competitive deals, fertiliser importers have warned of major price increases coming down the tracks with CAN up €100/t to a high of €270-280/t, while granular is forecast to top €400/t.

Meanwhile, feed price hikes of €30-40/t are already hitting beef and dairy farmers hard.

Global and domestic shortages of the main raw ingredients for feed since late 2020 are driving the price rises.

Contractor charges and building costs

And farmers are also facing higher farm contractor and building costs this year.

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) last week recommended that its members increase charges to farmers by 4pc.

The FCI says the increase is required to cover the rising costs of machinery, insurance and labour for contractors.

Farm building material costs are reported to be “skyrocketing” with prices for steel, timber and fixings for sheds soaring by up to 50pc nationwide.

Builders’ suppliers say these price rises are due to several factors. These include the closure of foundries last year because of Covid-19 restrictions, a surge in on-farm construction during lockdown, and the ongoing forestry crisis.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said input price hikes are "another penal charge in situations where farmers are, unfortunately, all too often price takers”.

And ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the latest wave of what he called “creeping input rises” were part of a long-established pattern around periods of steady or gradually increasing milk prices.

“It seems that some input suppliers — particularly in relation to feed and fertiliser — take the opportunity afforded by stable farmer milk price to increase their own incomes,” he said.

“That’s bad enough but the real problem comes when milk prices fall and farmers are left with the higher input costs that were tagged onto the rising market. If we know one thing, it is that input costs very rarely, if ever, fall.

"Once they’re built into the business model, they are only ever going in one direction and that’s up.”

Mr McCormack added that it was at times like this that farmer-owned co-operatives should come into their own by resisting such price increases.

“We need farmer-owned co-ops to deliver competitive prices to farmers and that’s exactly what we need to see in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

Online Editors