Farmers face new targeted inspections on water quality

Results from the implementation of the new National Agricultural Inspection Programme will be used to inform the review of the Nitrates Action Programme

Farmers face targeted inspections by local authorities amid efforts to crack down on pollution of watercourses.

It comes as the EPA revealed last week that only just over half of rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters are in satisfactory condition with the overall ecological health of these surface waters declining further in recent years.

To address the situation, the EPA, in consultation with local authorities, relevant Government departments and others are set to develop a Local Authority National Agricultural Inspection Programme covering the period 2022 to 2025.

Local authority farm inspections will be prioritised and targeted using a risk-based approach utilising what the EPA said was ‘evidence-based catchment science’, including the EPA’s Pollution Impact Potential (PIP) maps.

In a statement to the Farming Independent, it also said farm inspections by local authorities will be targeted, both in areas where waterbodies are at risk of not achieving water quality objectives and in areas where waters are currently ‘high’ or ‘good’ status.

The inspection programme will be implemented on a phased basis. The first phase involves the collection of detailed farm inspection data for 2022 and is currently underway. The next phase will deliver guidance and selection tools for local authority farm inspections to be carried out in 2023.

Notably, the EPA said the results from the implementation of the National Agricultural Inspection Programme would be used to inform the review of the Nitrates Action Programme, which underpins the nitrates derogation.

Speaking at last week’s Food Vision 2030 conference, Laura Burke of the EPA said Ireland is not on track to meet its water quality commitments.

“We are trending in the wrong direction, water quality is declining and what we’re seeing in that regard to agriculture is that 63pc of waterbodies that are at risk or impacted, are impacted by agriculture,” she said.

