Farmer’s data is ‘extremely valuable’ but farmers are concerned about sharing it

Farm data is extremely valuable for both farmers and the entire value chain, but farmers may have some reservations about sharing it, according to Fine Gael’s MEP Colm Markey.

Irish agriculture is well positioned to benefit from the global data revolution according to Fine Gael’s Colm Markey.

"Data-driven solutions can address some of the big issues currently facing agriculture, particularly when it comes to reducing emissions.

"However, we must also address some of the concerns farmers may have about sharing their data. We need to do more to promote the potential benefits while ensuring that the process is conducted under fair and transparent rules and that issues such as privacy, data protection, intellectual property, storage, usage rights and security are addressed”, said the Midlands-North-West MEP, following a meeting in the European Parliament in Brussels with a group of Irish agricultural technology representatives led by AgTech Ireland.

"Central to this transformation is the role data can play in improving efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability.

"As the tech capital of Europe, we are well positioned to take advantage of these changes and become a leader in the agtech space."

Concerns were raised last year around the transparency about what any organisation is doing with farmers’ data.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said "we are seeking very clear undertakings that each agency has a robust set of arrangements around the method of collection, the storing of the data and any use that it might be put to" and said any benefits arising from the data must accrue to farmers.

“There is a real danger that benefits from farmers’ sustainability data will be gained by those further up the value chain, with farmers being left with no return.”

Teagasc last year told farmers, that it was "imperative" their data on sustainability measures such as switching to protected urea, reducing finishing times and using LESS equipment was officially measured, verified and reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) via data gathered by the Department of Agriculture, state agencies or processors.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack highlighted the fact farmers already share data with the Department on traceability, with ICBF on livestock breeding and with processors on milk supply “without significant issues”.

However, he said "we will not accept a data-sharing arrangement that uses and cites our data in unfair, lop-sided and illogical moves against our sector and livelihoods."