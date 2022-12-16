Farmers contemplate abandoning Dursey Island

Farmers on Dursey Island in the far west of County Cork may be forced to sell up rather than face the prospect of watching their livestock starve over the winter months because of lack of access.

The island’s cable car connection to the mainland has been out of action for repairs since April and was expected to re-enter service in November. Cork County Council, who are overseeing the repair work, now say the cable car will not return to service until Easter 2023 due to unforeseen but essential cable replacement works.

Island farmer Joseph Sullivan said that the further delay to the cable car repairs could not have come at a worse time.

“We were all banking on it being back running in November or December but now we are facing into the most critical time of the year and not being able to access the island. If I can’t get feed to my cattle well the only option you have left is to abandon it altogether,” he said.

A spokesperson from Cork County Council said: “Once the cable car infrastructure was dismantled the track ropes for the mechanism were subject to a magnetic resonance test which indicated internal damage to the cable.

“As it was not possible to source new cables from suppliers the steel cable must be fabricated to the required specifications. An order has been placed for this component of the cable car infrastructure and is due to be delivered and installed in March 2023.

“The cable car service is regulated by the Commission for Railways Regulation and will require a statutory inspection and approval before the service can recommence. The anticipated timing for this resumption of service is April 2023.”

In the meantime a ferry service is in operation three-days-a-week, but due to Dursey’s exposed Atlantic location during the winter months the island is often inaccessible by boat for long periods.

Mr Sullivan said: “Before the cable car, in my parents and grandparents’ time they would stock up with all the supplies they could before Christmas because it could be the end of February before you could get to the mainland again safely, that’s what we are talking about here.”

Local independent TD Michael Collins has called for a helicopter service to be put in place to help the islanders. Speaking recently in the Dáil he said: “I spoke to the islanders and landowners there in the past week. They have had no way on or off the island for almost two weeks. The temporary ferry service put in place has not been able to travel due to inclement weather, leaving no access to the island. This is an emergency.

“A helicopter service must be put in place immediately for the people of Dursey Island so people can get food and get onto the island to feed their cattle, as well as a derrick being provided on the mainland, which the islanders have said would also help them.”

Mr Sullivan added: “We have been left high and dry. I’m looking at maybe 30% or more of my income gone which is massive to me. If you are faced with the prospect of losing six or eight calves and two or three cattle what do you do? We have a new baby and Christmas is coming too and we are looking at having to make some very difficult decisions.”