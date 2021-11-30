Farmers call for bigger cut of rising meat sales profits

Farmers are demanding a greater share of returns from strong retail meat sales and say beef prices need to hit €5/kg for them to maintain parity with 2020 incomes as input costs soar.

It comes as UK customs reported that exports of Irish beef to the UK dramatically increased in September — over 5,000t on last year — amid fears of possible meat shortages in the UK this Christmas as it struggles to fill jobs in the sector.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said beef prices have moved on by 5c-10c/kg last week, but are still lagging behind the returns from our key export markets, where prices show strong growth.

Meanwhile, figures from the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) show that escalating costs across all major inputs mean beef prices for R3 cattle would need to reach €5/kg.

According to ICSA Beef Chair Edmund Graham, the figures, based on the 2020 Teagasc National Farm Survey, which demonstrated an average family farm income of €14,800 on beef farms and just €9,000 on suckler farms, mean that beef prices must rise at least 30pc compared to 2020 just to maintain already low incomes.

“This means that the average R3 price in 2020 (€3.63/kg excluding VAT) will need to be €4.72/kg for 2022, which equates to just under €5/kg, including VAT,” he said.

Deductions

“Even then, it will be difficult to maintain incomes as some farms will be confronted with a loss of subsidies that applied in 2020.

“There are also farmers in the beef sector that have seen deductions as a result of having to return BEAM scheme money and further deductions will apply in some cases in 2022.

“It is now urgent that meat factories pass on these increased costs to supermarkets.”