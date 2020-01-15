Farmers bring Dublin city centre to a halt with their tractors

The protest, which is not being supported by the main farming organisations, is the second time individual farmers have brought the capital's streets to a standstill in recent weeks.

The farmers say, in a message circulated via Whatsapp, that their protest isn't all about beef prices but is "a fight for the survival of rural Ireland. Agriculture is the lifeblood of the rural economy".

They say carbon tax is a major threat to their way of life and they need sustainable prices for beef, milk, sheep and grain.