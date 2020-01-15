Farmers bring Dublin city centre to a halt with their tractors
Less than 100 farmers and their tractors have blocked Dublin city centre today as part of a two-day protest.
The protest, which is not being supported by the main farming organisations, is the second time individual farmers have brought the capital's streets to a standstill in recent weeks.
The farmers say, in a message circulated via Whatsapp, that their protest isn't all about beef prices but is "a fight for the survival of rural Ireland. Agriculture is the lifeblood of the rural economy".
They say carbon tax is a major threat to their way of life and they need sustainable prices for beef, milk, sheep and grain.
The farmers say rural Ireland has been forgotten about by the government, including the local shop, pub, farming contractor, garage and farmers.
The Beef Plan Movement, which was behind protests outside factory gates last autumn, has encouraged its members to support the individual farmers' protest.
