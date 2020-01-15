Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Farmers bring Dublin city centre to a halt with their tractors

15/01/20 Farmers pictured demonstrating on St Stephen Green Dublin over low beef pricesÄ¶ Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
15/01/20 Farmers pictured demonstrating on St Stephen Green Dublin over low beef pricesÄ¶ Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Aoife Walsh and Margaret Donnelly

Less than 100 farmers and their tractors have blocked Dublin city centre today as part of a two-day protest.

The protest, which is not being supported by the main farming organisations, is the second time individual farmers have brought the capital's streets to a standstill in recent weeks.

The farmers say, in a message circulated via Whatsapp, that their protest isn't all about beef prices but is "a fight for the survival of rural Ireland. Agriculture is the lifeblood of the rural economy".

They say carbon tax is a major threat to their way of life and they need sustainable prices for beef, milk, sheep and grain.

The farmers say rural Ireland has been forgotten about by the government, including the local shop, pub, farming contractor, garage and farmers.

The Beef Plan Movement, which was behind protests outside factory gates last autumn, has encouraged its members to support the individual farmers' protest.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Report: Economist Jim Power

IFA report into beef industry prices delayed again
Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin, Eamon Ryan, Mary Lou McDonald and Brendan Howlin are all in the running.

'We won't cut national herd' say FG, FF and SF as they chase the farmer vote
Stock photo

Garden ruined by mystery sheep
Stock picture

Midlands farmer hospitalised after being attacked by cow
One of the advertisements on a Translink bus

Translink removes vegan adverts after Northern Ireland farmers' outrage
1:45

Harry and Meghan: Key dates in the Megxit crisis
Convoy: Lines of tractors leave the Dublin Port Tunnel and head for the M50 motorway as farmers continue their protest in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Traffic chaos as farmers jam up M50 with tractor go-slow


Top Stories

Independent Farmers of Ireland protesting outside Bord Bia on Mount St, Dublin.

Bord Bia won't divulge figures on level of cash support from processors
Most auctioneers point to Brexit and the uncertainty it brought as the primary influences on the fortunes of farm sales

Volume of farm sales halved in 2019, but per acre prices rose 15pc
Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

Darragh McCullough: New IFA boss must show real leadership to halt the...
Dr Andrew Cromie ICBF. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Calving difficulty index revamped in EBI changes
Low-emission slurry spreading major part of new plan.

Joe Kelleher: Nitrates derogation at risk unless we see a rapid improvement in...
Damaging: Trees with missing canopy due to the effect of ash dieback

The drive is on to breed ash dieback tolerant trees
The 49ac residential farm near Knocklong, Co Limerick is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €430,000.

Non-farming buyers are returning to the market in search of development land