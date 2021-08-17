‘Farmers betrayed by ABP’s move into meat alternatives’

Livestock farmers will feel “betrayed” by the business strategy of the ABP group to become a big player in plant-based alternatives to meat products, ICSA president Dermot Kelleher has said.

The Farming Independent last week highlighted how ABP had extended its presence in the meat-free market with the launch of its Dopsu range in the UK.

The range consists of frozen No-Beef Pieces, No-Chicken Pieces, No-Duck Pieces, No-Lamb Pieces and No-Pork Pieces and is aimed at ‘flexitarians’ — those who eat a mainly plant-based diet, but include some meat products.

“(This) raises many questions about the vulnerability of livestock systems that have become utterly dependent on multi-billion-euro companies,” Kelleher said, adding that “it sharply exposes the fact that no, we are not all in this together.”

He said it was clear that a lot of money and effort has gone into the ABP project, which he said had all the indicators of innovation theory, design thinking and the use of focus groups to capture the younger consumer.

“Contrast this with the fact that for many years, ICSA has called for innovation from meat factories to get more young consumers on board with lamb and beef. But this has been ignored by meat factories,” he said.

“ABP have described their new range of products as the ‘meatiest non-meats around’, and the accompanying website has all the hallmarks of big-budget glossy innovation. Can the same be said about their marketing of beef or lamb? I think not. Nowhere have they shown even a fraction of similar creative thinking.”

ABP first entered the meat-free category in 2011 and now describes itself as a “market leader for the production of own-label vegetable-based meat-free products”.

Bob Carnell, CEO of ABP UK, said that with research showing the meat-free category has doubled in size over the past five years, ABP recognises the need to respond to consumer demand in the sector.

“The product has already been very well received in the foodservice sector and we hope to build on that success in retail,” he said.

“The launch of a meat substitute brand complements our core business — beef — and provides a choice for flexitarian consumers who are being driven by health, convenience and environmental considerations.”