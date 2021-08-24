Farmers bear brunt of Hogan resignation

The GolfGate scandal that rocked Government and led to the resignation of then EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has “significantly diminished” Irish agriculture’s lobbying hand in Brussels, industry insiders claim.

Sources say that Irish farming had, until that point, enjoyed “unprecedented access” to the highest level of the European Commission and Parliament, with Mr Hogan and then MEP Mairead McGuinness holding prominent roles and with specific expertise on the agri-food sector.

However, 12 months on from the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, some farm leaders say Irish farmers have borne the brunt of the controversy.

One well-placed source said the sector’s influence in Brussels has “definitely waned” over the last year, adding that “the day of being able to pick up the phone to someone in a senior EU position in agriculture or trade is over”.

Mairead McGuinness’ later appointment as financial services commissioner was furthermore described as “a loss of a prominent Irish agriculture advocate” at EU level, particularly during the current period of crucial CAP reform.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the saga regarding former commissioner Hogan’s resignation was “a textbook example of a member state cutting off its nose to spite its face”.

“We did not then, and do not now, support breaching of public health guidelines, but we can’t help but notice the difference in media furore between the occasion involving Phil Hogan and more recent events.

“None of this should be interpreted as being critical or disrespectful of Mairead McGuinness, with whom ICMSA has enjoyed a close relationship and whose knowledge of farming and agri-food is second to none.

“We merely make the point that indulging in domestic political head-hunting at the expense of national interest and strategic focus is a luxury we can no longer afford at this point.

“It is to do no more than state the obvious to point out that Irish farmers’ perception of the EU and the commission have worsened noticeably over the last period and this CAP represents a new low point.

“The EU seems to have abandoned any serious attempts at preserving an indigenous family farm system and opted instead for a combination of corporate factory farming and cheap, unsustainable and environmentally disastrous imports from non-EU producers of exactly the kind that they have outlawed in the EU.”

INHFA president Colm O’Donnell expressed a more critical view on Mr Hogan’s EU legacy.

“During Phil Hogan’s time as EU commissioner for agriculture, the framework for the current CAP discussions, which both the EU Parliament and Council of Ministers worked from, was drawn up.

“A high percentage of the original commission text has found its way into the final CAP agreement. On this basis, while not there for the final negotiations, Phil Hogan had a vital part in the new CAP deal.

“Of particular interest to us was the original commission text for GAEC 2 which differentiated between mineral and peat soils.

“This new GAEC will put an extra burden on farmers with peat soils (a high number of which are in Ireland) that will have long-term effects, and this could be his legacy.”