Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers bear brunt of Hogan resignation

Former EU Trade Commissioner’s resignation in wake of GolfGate scandal has “significantly diminished” Irish agriculture’s lobbying hand in Brussels, industry insiders claim

Phil Hogan Expand

Close

Phil Hogan

Phil Hogan

Phil Hogan

Claire Mc Cormack and Ciaran Moran

The GolfGate scandal that rocked Government and led to the resignation of then EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has “significantly diminished” Irish agriculture’s lobbying hand in Brussels, industry insiders claim.

Sources say that Irish farming had, until that point, enjoyed “unprecedented access” to the highest level of the European Commission and Parliament, with Mr Hogan and then MEP Mairead McGuinness holding prominent roles and with specific expertise on the agri-food sector.

However, 12 months on from the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, some farm leaders say Irish farmers have borne the brunt of the controversy.

Most Watched

Privacy