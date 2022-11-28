Farmers appeal for information as 13 cattle are stolen in two separate raids

A total of 13 cattle were stolen in two separate raids in Cork and Kerry this month.

Two farmers, one in Kerry and one in Cork are appealing for information after 13 cattle in total have been stolen in two separate raids recently.

Five in-calf pedigree cows were stolen from a slatted shed in Kerry on Friday night just before 11pm.

The cows, which belong to Mary Joe Kissane from Coolnanoonagh, Tarbert were stolen after they were freed from the shed and driven up a farm laneway leading onto the road.

"We got a phone call from a neighbour at 11:05pm to say our cows were out on the road. They had been in the slatted shed with the gates tied with a big, thick rope.

"The neighbour had put them back in for us, into two front fields, it was pitch dark at that time of night and hard to see what was there and what wasn't.

"The next morning we went to the farm and had a look around. We had 25 cows, 12 weanlings and a bull in the shed the night before but there were five in-calf pedigree Whitehead cows missing.

"We looked around the farm and saw that the rope which had been holding the farm gates together had been cut because they (the thieves) couldn't get the hard knots opened.

"They had let the cattle out and up the laneway. There's a ditch one side of the laneway and the other side is fenced with an electric fence, but the cattle must have broken through the electric fence during the theft.

"There is a big entrance (out onto the road) at the end of the laneway. The council recently widened the road and there's a big tar mark left there now where anything could pull in. They must have parked there with either a small lorry or a big cow box.

"There are no marks left behind."

The cows stolen consist of two four-year-olds, and a nine, seven and six-year old.

"They were all DNA, genetically tested and had good start ratings," says Mrs Kissane, whose husband recently passed away.

"All the neighbours got out searching for them, we searched everywhere but never found them. It's a big financial loss, just terrible, I'm finding it very hard.

"It's a quiet road and you don't expect things like this to happen."

It comes after eight animals (five Friesian heifers and three Aberdeen Angus bullocks) were stolen from a slatted shed on an out-farm in Aughadown, Ballydehob in Cork earlier this month.

The incident happened between 6pm on Saturday November 12 and 10am Wednesday November 15.

West Cork IFA Chairman Donal O’Donovan has appealed to members of the public to help Gardai trace the cattle.

“These cattle were in a slatted shed with other animals on an outside farm. The owner, who is elderly, is very upset about the incident and is anxious to have his cattle returned to him,” he said.

“Given the number of cattle that were loaded, somebody may have noticed something suspicious in the area between these dates, or indeed some time before, as they planned the raid."

Investigating officers believe a cattle truck or large trailer must have been used to take the animals away.