Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Irish farmers and food processors stand to be among the main winners from an agreement signed between the EU and Japan to scrap tariffs on much of their bilateral trade which is expected to come into effect next year.

The Economic Partnership Agreement between Europe and Japan remains subject to ratification by the European Parliament and the Japanese Diet following which it could enter into force as early as 2019.

For Irish consumers it could, eventually, bring down the price of Japanese cars but tariffs of 10pc will be phased-out only gradually over eight years, something demanded by European car makers.

Here, the agrifoods sector is the main beneficiary. The Department of Agriculture said the deal will ensure duty-free trade with processed pork meat and almost duty-free trade for fresh pork meat exports. Tariffs on beef will be cut from 38.5pc to 9pc over 15 years for a significant volume of beef products.

Current duties of 29.8pc on hard cheeses such as gouda and cheddar (which Ireland is seeking new markets for as a result of Brexit) will be eliminated, and a duty-free quota will be established for fresh cheeses such as mozzarella.

The digital services sector also looks set to benefit from the European Commission's decision of adequacy in relation to Japan's data protection regime, which paves the way for data transfers between the EU and Japan, including within businesses.

The price of Japanese cars will come down as tariffs are phased out

Japan is Ireland's third-most important market in Asia, with €94m worth of agri-food produce exported there in 2017. It has almost doubled since 2016 thanks to a rise in pork sales.

The EU-Japan agreement will also scrap or reduce barriers for skimmed milk powder, butter and whey.