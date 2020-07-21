Farmer wins appeal against Revenue on co-op shares' tax

Farmers feared that penalties associated with late payment of the monies could also have been imposed by Revenue (Stock picture)

KERRY Co-op shareholders will not be liable for taxes on patronage shares issued to milk suppliers following a landmark ruling last week.

The Tax Appeals Commissioner found in favour of a Kerry Co-op shareholder in a test case involving the co-op and Revenue.

The case follows the levying of tax demands by Revenue on 400 farmers in November 2016. These demands related to the issuing of patronage shares by Kerry Co-op to its dairy farmer shareholders in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The value of the tax demands varied from farmer to farmer but are understood to have ranged from €5,000 to in excess of €40,000.

Farmers feared that penalties associated with late payment of the monies could also have been imposed by Revenue.

A test case supported by Kerry Co-op challenging the validity of the Revenue's tax demands was lodged in February 2017.

It was heard by the Tax Appeals Commissioner in November 2017, but the initial findings of that process were only communicated to the parties involved last Friday.

Reacting to the commissioner's judgement, Kerry Co-op's Thomas Hunter McGowan said: "We welcome the decision which brings the matter to a close after a significant wait.

"It removes the worry that many members were carrying and while we took one position and the Revenue another, our position has been upheld that patronage shares were deemed not to be a receipt subject to income tax."

However, Revenue has not ruled out appealing the commissioner's determination.

Responding to queries from the Farming Independent, a spokesperson for Revenue described the Kerry Co-op judgement as a "complex matter involving other cases", which is "receiving careful consideration and advices".

"As such, Revenue has nothing further to add at this time," the spokesperson said.

A senior ICOS official said the result was "absolutely welcome" but that a more considered response would have to await the publication of the full ruling.

ICMSA president, Pat McCormack said the 400 farmers concerned would be "relieved and reassured" by the judgement.

Mr McCormack said that since the initial Revenue demands, recipients of the patronage shares had been under severe stress due to the uncertainty around the tax status of the shares.

The ICMSA president said the judgement had implications for other co-ops that operated any kind of shareholder scheme which might have been construed as a 'benefit-in-kind'.

"We would assume that this judgement when fully considered will allay the fears of other co-ops and shareholder-suppliers that they, too, could be issued with retrospective tax demands and find themselves engaged in legal questions that are as expensive as they are complex," said Mr McCormack.

