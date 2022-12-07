Farming

Farmer struggling to come to terms with loss of six ewes following dog attack

Warning; Graphic images

The farmer said he is facing a hefty financial outlay as a consequence of the two attacks.

Liam Cosgrove

These were the shocking images a Cavan sheep farmer discovered after falling foul of two separate dog attacks within the space of a matter of weeks.

Arva man Richard Eakins said he was still struggling to come to terms with losing six ewes after marauding dogs attacked and killed six ewes in recent days.

