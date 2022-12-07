Farmer struggling to come to terms with loss of six ewes following dog attack

These were the shocking images a Cavan sheep farmer discovered after falling foul of two separate dog attacks within the space of a matter of weeks.

Arva man Richard Eakins said he was still struggling to come to terms with losing six ewes after marauding dogs attacked and killed six ewes in recent days.

The first incident, which took place on November 3, also resulted in two other local farmers losing over half a dozen lambs after they were set upon by what Richard believes were a black and white collie and tan coloured hound.

"Myself and two of my neighbours that live beside me suffered losses that day," he said.

"One man had three lambs that were 45 to 50kg and which were born last February or March and another man had five lambs killed while I had three that were lost and only at the start of gestation."

"We saw the two dogs but they were too far away when we arrived."

Worse was to follow last week when roaming dogs once again targeted his flock, with one ewe having both of its ears ripped completely off while two more were left with one ear in the aftermath of the attack.

Richard said while a number were treated by a vet, it is likely any in-lamb ewes will not reach full gestation.

To add to the father of two's woes, Richard said he is facing a hefty financial outlay as a consequence of the two attacks.

"The walking wounded that were treated will probably survive but with the injections, a side effect of that is they will probably lose what they have and we probably won't know until March if we are running around with barren sheep," he said.

"Then there is the vet's costs and the value of the sheep that are lost, it is very, very upsetting."

And while he said it was vital the dogs responsible for both attacks are identified, the 66-year-old said the entire episode was one which had yet to fully sink in.

"It's such a shame that you keep ewes the whole year around, at some stage they go to the ram and five months later you are hoping for a fresh crop of lambs and for no reason you are hit with the likes of this," he added.