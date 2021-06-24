Farmer representatives hit back at ‘wild’ EU report on CAP spending and agri emissions

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice on his farm in parish of Glinsk/Creggs on the Roscommon-Galway border. Photo: Brian Farrell

Farmer representatives have dismissed a new report which found that EU agricultural funding destined for climate action has not contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) from farming across the continent.

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) report revealed that while over a quarter of all 2014-2020 EU agricultural spending – more than €100 billion – was earmarked for climate change, GHGs from EU agriculture have not decreased since 2010.

While the auditors link the outcome to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), stating that most its measures “have low climate-mitigation potential”, and that the policy “does not incentivise the use of effective climate-friendly practices”, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice and ICMSA president Pat McCormack have dismissed such conclusions.

In a statement the Roscommon-Galway politician and farmer accused the ECA of making “wild accusations”.

“The original purpose of the CAP was to support farmers to produce food in order to make it more accessible and affordable for people right across Europe.

“However, a report from the ECA claims that despite spending over €100 billion of EU funds on climate action in the past seven years, that greenhouse has emissions from agriculture have not decreased since 2010.

“Given that the primary purpose of the CAP is to support farmers to produce food, it is disingenuous for the court of auditors to claim that the EU Commission needs to take action against agriculture to address the supposed lack of progress on reducing emissions.

“If they wish to bring the environment into it, then the budget should be increased to reflect this.

“One would imagine that the ECA would be more concerned with properly signing off on the EU’s budget than making such claims on the CAP,” deputy Fitzmaurice said.

‘Fundamental misunderstanding’

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said those “shocked” at “the failure” of CAP spending to lower agri-emissions “obviously misunderstand” the purpose and function of CAP.

“If it wasn’t so serious, this kind of fundamental misunderstanding would nearly be amusing. For the umpteenth time, can I just explain to those expressing their shock and horror at the ECA report that (A) CAP was never envisaged or designed to lower agri-emissions; and (B) is now being repurposed in a very crude and - we would argue – ineffectual way to incorporate that aim?

"CAP was designed to ensure the supply of superb quality food to then European Economic Community consumers in the decades after the war.

"The direct payments actually functioned as a subsidy to the retailers allowing them to systematically underpay the farmers for the food the retailers then sold on to the consumers.

"That is how CAP came into being and that it how it functioned. The incorporation, or ‘bolt-on’, of the sustainability and environmental dimensions was always going to be completely unwieldy and unworkable because the EU was actually now making a system with one focus – provision of high-quality food at low prices – into a dual-purpose system: high quality food and high environmental standards at artificially low prices.”

The ICMSA leader also reiterated his view that “you cannot have both”.

"You can either have low food prices and low environmental standards or high food prices and high environmental standards. But you can’t have cheap food and high environmental standards.”

New CAP

Speaking at the publication of the ECA report this week member Viorel Ștefan said the EU’s role in mitigating climate change in the agricultural sector “is crucial”.

“The EU sets environmental standards and co-finances most of member states’ agricultural spending. We expect our findings to be useful in the context of the EU’s objective of becoming climate-neutral by 2050.

“The new CAP should have a greater focus on reducing agricultural emissions, and be more accountable and transparent about its contribution to climate mitigation,” she said.

The auditors examined whether the 2014-2020 CAP supported climate mitigation practices with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from three key sources: livestock, chemical fertilisers and manure, and land use (cropland and grassland).

They also analysed whether the CAP incentivised the uptake of effective mitigation practices better in the 2014-2020 period than it did in the 2007-2013 period.

Livestock emissions represent around half of emissions from agriculture; they have not decreased since 2010. These emissions are directly linked to the size of the livestock herd, and cattle cause two thirds of them.