Farmer protest set to escalate overnight

13/12/2021; James Geoghegan, agricultural contractor supports farmers protesting outside the Musgrave Distribution Centre in Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Pic credit; Damien Eagers Photography

A farmer protest outside a Musgrave distribution centre in Kildare is expected to be extended overnight to hit at least two more sites.

The Individual Farmers of Ireland protest started on Sunday afternoon and said members will protest at least two more distribution centres of other retailers overnight.

A spokesperson for the farmers said protests would escalate until demands are met. The farmers say without them, there is no food and the 35pc figure for agricultural carbon emissions must be corrected as they say it is a false figure.

“This represents the 20mt of carbon produced on farms, but has not taken account of the carbon sequestered by our grass, crops and hedgerows on our farms.”

They are also looking for carbon tax on agri diesel to be cancelled, and are demanding Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe resign.

Musgrave confirmed a “significant protest” was continuing at its busiest trading time of the year, and a “further delay of any resolution will have a detrimental long-term impact on Irish food producers”.

“We are hopeful that this dispute between the protestors and Government is resolved quickly to minimise any further impact on our suppliers and customers​​​​,” it said in a statement.

The protest comes as the truckers and hauliers blocked Dublin Port Tunnel today to highlight rising fuel prices.