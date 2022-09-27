Farmer fury builds over proposed EU rewetting law

Farmer fury is building over a proposed EU law to force rewetting on thousands of hectares of lands drained for agricultural use in Ireland.

Last week Environment Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed his support for the European Commission's Nature Restoration Law which proposes to set "legally binding" rewetting targets across all member states, including on the 300,000ha of drained peat soils currently farmed nationwide.

Despite the significance of the law, Agriculture Ministers Charlie McConalogue, Martin Heydon and Pippa Hackett did not respond to Farming Independent queries on the matter.

While the immediate aim of the proposed law, seen by this publication, is to cover at least 20pc of the EU's land and sea areas with nature restoration measures by 2030, it is expected to "scale up" over time to repair the 80pc of European habitats currently in poor condition.

It states: "For drained peatlands under agricultural use, member states shall put in place, without delay, restoration measures, including rewetting, on at least 30pc of such areas by 2030 of which at least a quarter is rewetted; 50pc of such areas by 2040 of which at least half is rewetted; 70pc of such areas by 2050 of which at least half is rewetted."

It adds that rewetted lands can continue to be farmed for the cultivation of cranberries, blueberries, reeds, timber, sphagnum, and/or "grazed by water buffaloes".

While it's understood Sweden has objected to the proposal, Minister Ryan stated his support for it during a heated exchange with Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice in the Dáil last week.

It comes as the proposal will be brought before the Joint Oireachtas Housing Committee in the coming weeks where members will decide whether it requires further scrutiny by stakeholders.

It also comes ahead of the introduction the EU's proposed Soil Health Law next year which aims to put soil on the same legal footing as air and water.

Asked by Fitzmaurice if he will oppose the proposal Minister Ryan replied: "I met Commissioner [for Environment] [Virginijus] Sinkevičius when I was in Brussels the week before last and we discussed this very issue.

"I support what he and the Commission are looking to do; I believe it will be to the benefit of nature restoration in Ireland but also to the development of rural Ireland and our cities.

"We are not disconnected from the natural systems and if we lose them, we will not be able to easily restore them. We need to protect our water, soil, air quality, land and ecosystems.

"That's good in the long run for farming, forestry and tourism that bring wealth and prosperity to our country . . . but ignoring the biodiversity crisis that has occurred in the last 50 years serves no one's interest."

The Roscommon-Galway TD hit back stating: "If you support this in its present form you, minister, will be a traitor to the people in rural Ireland.

"This is bringing into regulation a law that will force people off peaty soils where land is being reclaimed for years, and where families make a living.

"We in rural Ireland will stand against this, fight against this, no EU diktat, or no Government Minister in Dublin will decide our private property rights and take our families out of land we have drained, looked after, and reared families on down through the years."

ICMSA Offaly chair Michael Guinan said "there will be a blizzard of lawsuits" if the law is adopted.

"What we're going to see here is land that was painstakingly drained by generations of farm families, and made productive by their efforts, being effectively 'CPO'd' and confiscated to be returned to bog.

"This will be seen as designed to open the way to a CPO of all private sequestration capacity on farmland."

INHFA president Vincent Roddy urged rural TDs and MEPs "to get the proposal reversed".

"They will throw snowballs in hell before we will be forced to rewet good lands our families slogged hard to drain for generations, we're not going to turn back."