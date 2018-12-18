Farm Ireland
Farmer faked TB in cattle in order to receive compensation

Claire Fox

A farmer has admitted to injecting cows with a special type of diesel in order to fake TB in their cattle so that they could get compensation.

The farmer who lives in the Ceredigion in Wales made an admission to the local county council of his guilt.

In a statement released by Ceredigion County Council, it said that a local farmer made an admission to guilt and accepted a caution in relation to interfering with a TB test.

The farmer who has not been named also admitted to the offence of injecting the necks of five cattle with diesel

In a statement made to Ceredigion County Council Animal Health officers, the individual admitted to the offences as a result of “increasing financial pressure on the family business”.

The significant compensation that would have been obtained per animal was the main motive.

The perpetrator had knowledge of others interfering with TB tests and took advice from an, as yet, unidentified acquaintance.

After the vet’s visit to carry out the test, the perpetrator injected the cattle with a hydro-carbon liquid to mimic the results of a positive test for TB before the vet returned to check the test results.

Councillor Gareth Lloyd, Cabinet member for Public Protection said, “Officers from the council worked in partnership with colleagues from government departments to identify charges. The council is pleased that the matter has been dealt with by an admission of guilt and settled by caution.

“The council will always work in the public interest to bring such offenders to book and to highlight such fraudulent actions. It’s simply not acceptable that this abhorrent practice is taking place, as it tarnishes all law abiding and responsible farmers. The council will not hesitate to deal with such cases as they arise, to stamp out such blatant criminal activity.”

