Farmer faked TB in cattle in order to receive compensation

A farmer has admitted to injecting cows with a special type of diesel in order to fake TB in their cattle so that they could get compensation.

The farmer who lives in the Ceredigion in Wales made an admission to the local county council of his guilt.

In a statement released by Ceredigion County Council, it said that a local farmer made an admission to guilt and accepted a caution in relation to interfering with a TB test.

The farmer who has not been named also admitted to the offence of injecting the necks of five cattle with diesel

In a statement made to Ceredigion County Council Animal Health officers, the individual admitted to the offences as a result of “increasing financial pressure on the family business”.

The significant compensation that would have been obtained per animal was the main motive.

The perpetrator had knowledge of others interfering with TB tests and took advice from an, as yet, unidentified acquaintance.

After the vet’s visit to carry out the test, the perpetrator injected the cattle with a hydro-carbon liquid to mimic the results of a positive test for TB before the vet returned to check the test results.