Farmer appeals to dog owners after vicious attack leaves five lambs dead

Yesterday Christine lost 5 lambs and sheep after a dog got into her field. Pictures: Ciara Wilkinson.

Christine O'Farrell pictured in her field at Littlegrange, Co Louth with some of her dead animals. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson.

A farmer who lost lambs and ewes after a dog attack yesterday (Thursday) has appealed to dog owners to keep them on the lead and said the quietest of dogs can become a dog that attacks sheep.

Christine O’Farrell has Texel Suffolk cross sheep on her farm by the Boyne river at Littlegrange, Co Louth and is waiting for her remaining sheep to lamb before she will know the full impact of the attack.

Christine saw the sheep huddled in the field at lunchtime on Thursday and down the road she saw the dog with a dead lamb in its mouth and also saw his owner who had been looking for him.

She lost five lambs — most were three weeks old but one had been born the previous night.

One ewe was run into the river and drowned and another ewe who is pregnant is missing and presumed in the river as well.

Christine said the dog was affectionate and very friendly and was a mixed breed, possibly a Labrador mix.

She spoke to the dog’s owner.

Christine said: “She said, ‘I never thought my dog would do this’, — and that is what it is all about (publicising it). Sometimes is it the dog that you think is the quietest and would never do anything like this, that can become the dog that is the attacker.”

“The family pet can be responsible for attacks on sheep — it is not always the big vicious dog you imagine, a lot of the time it can be the family pet.”

Christine said the dog had been with its owner and two other dogs and was off the lead when it went missing.

She believes that was up near the back of Townley Hall woods, and Christine does not know how it made its way across a busy main road to her field.

“Maybe he followed something else or did he hear the lambs bleating in the field and that drew his attention?”

The owner said she would compensate Christine. But Christine has to wait to see if the stress of the attack has impacted on her other sheep who have yet to lamb.

“We lamb outdoors, they only come in if they need to or if lamb is cold… We have eight or nine left to lamb so until then we won’t know the situation.”

The sheep may need the vets help to lamb and Christine hopes none are lost. “Sheep are a quiet, shy animal and anything out of the ordinary will stress them. What they witnessed yesterday was a stressful day for them.”

The Gardaí and the dog warden were called.

Gardaí said they “responded to reports of an incident on a farm in Drogheda, Co Louth. Following a preliminary assessment of the complaint, An Garda Síochána will not be commencing a criminal investigation. The dog warden has been notified.”

Louth county council said: “The dog warden responded immediately and seized the dog on the lands and brought the dog to the pound. The dog is described as a collie cross Labrador.

"As the dog is chipped and also wearing an ID disc, the owner has been notified. A Fixed Penalty Notice and an impound fee will issue to the owner from Louth County Council.”

Garrett Shine, the county vet, said: “I would urge dog owners to be particularly vigilant this time of year during lambing season. The gentle, playful family pet can display completely different characteristics when out of the control of owners and can cause death and destruction.

"It is the owner’s responsibility under the Control of Dogs Act to ensure their animals are not on premises of any other person without the consent of that person.”